The following article contains spoilers for the live adaptation of One Piece season 2. The news of the live-action adaptation of One Piece was initially met with skepticism and outright fear — unsurprisingly so. Thankfully, it proved us wrong right sway — at least, for the most part. Despite being far from perfect, fans of the Shonen story are now filled with hope that the second season will at least match the quality of the first.

The first season’s success was so large that a second installment was greenlit almost immediately, allowing Netflix to maintain momentum after the new One Piece adaptation became one of its most-watched series of all time. Now, nearly a year later, we’re finally getting updates about the cast — which was arguably one of the strongest aspects of the adaptation.

If there’s one thing the show excelled at, it was the casting. Watching Iñaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, Mackenyu Maeda, Taz Skylar, and Jacob Gibson shine on screen as the Straw Hats brought a special kind of magic to the series. Now, here are the new cast members set to join them in the upcoming season.

Who will be in One Piece season 2?

After nearly a year of speculation, Netflix, Tomorrow Studios, and Eiichiro Oda have finally announced and confirmed which part of the story will be adapted in the second season. This season will cover chapters 96 through 154 of the One Piece manga, specifically the “Loguetown,” “Reverse Mountain,” “Whiskey Peak,” “Little Garden,” and “Drum Island” arcs.

While Alabasta won’t be a part of Season 2, most of the Baroque Works members and its leaders will be introduced, and of course, more Straw Hats will join the crew. The first set of cast announcements, made on June 25, focused on Baroque Works members:

Daniel Lasker (Hidden Within) as Mr. 9

Camrus Johnson (Batwoman) as Mr. 5

Jazzara Jaslyn (A Family Affair) as Miss Valentine

David Dastmalchian (The Dark Knight) as Mr. 3

The following day, three more cast members were revealed, with characters from Whisky Peak, and of course, our favorite pair of giants:

Clive Russell (Silent Cry) as Crocus

Werner Coetser (Getroud met rugby) as Dorry

Brendan Murray (Dark Matter) as Brogy

The third and fourth announcements were particularly welcomed, after fans had long been speculating about who would get to play Smoker, Tashigi, and Dr. Kureha. Though most fans’ predictions were off (including our own), the casting for the tsundere doctor and the two marines was still widely celebrated:

Callum Kerr (History of A Pleasure Seeker) as Smoker

Julia Rehwald (Young Jedi Adventures) as Tashigi

Rob Colletti (The Many Saints of Newark) as Wapol

Ty Keogh (24 Hours To Live) as Dalton

Katey Sagal (Married… with Children) as Dr. Kureha

Mark Harelik (Trumbo) as Dr. Hiriluk

Sendhil Ramamurthy (Heroes) as Nefertari Cobra

Charithra Chandran (Bridgerton) as Miss Wednesday

Unfortunately, Chandran’s casting as Miss Wednesday — later known as Vivi — resulted in backlash from certain fans. Given Alabasta’s Egyptian and Middle Eastern influences, many believed an Arabic actress would have been a better fit for Vivi, and well, Chandran is Indian. However, this narrow-minded critique didn’t reflect the views of most One Piece fans, who embraced her as the perfect Vivi.

Of course, this isn’t all. During Geeked Week 2024, the most highly anticipated cast reveals were made — the season’s two main antagonists, Crocodile and Robin:

Joe Manganiello (Magic Mike) as Mr. 0 (Crocodile)

Lera Abova (Pitch Perfect: Bumper Berlin) as Miss All Sunday (Nico Robin)

Sadly, Lera Abova’s casting faced its own share of criticism, primarily due to her nationality, as she is Russian. However, this casting choice couldn’t have been more fitting. Not only is she the perfect embodiment of Robin, but Oda has also confirmed that, if Robin were a real person, she would indeed be Russian. It’s important to remember that someone’s nationality doesn’t associate them with the actions of their country — it’s never a crime to just exist, after all.

Following Geeked Week, four more names were announced. Although two of those have yet to have their roles unveiled, the other two will be playing minor roles in the story.

Daniel Barnett as Sapi.

Fadzai Simango as Mashikaku.

Martial T. Batchamen (character unknown)

Richard Gau (character unknown)

There are still many roles yet to be announced, including characters like Chopper — who will only require a voice actor — and Bon Clay (also known as Mr. 2) who will surely require quite an experienced actor to portray such an extravagant character. The second season of One Piece is scheduled for release sometime in 2025.

