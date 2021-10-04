How To Watch One Piece In Order
One Piece is one of the biggest anime series of all time and unlike many other shows from its era, it’s still being written and aired today.
The series that first began in 1999 has spawned over 900 episodes, 15 movies, 8 OVAs, and 17 shorts or special episodes. These are all set in the same universe as the show and add adventures disconnected from the main story of the anime.
If you’re new to One Piece or are looking to attempt the monumental task of rewatching everything that the series has to offer, then you’ll want to know the correct order that you should do it in. Here is the best order for watching all things One Piece.
How to watch One Piece in order
Among all the episodes, movies, specials, and OVAs, this is the best order for fans to experience the wonderful world of One Piece and the adventures of the Straw Hat Crew.
- One Piece Episodes 1 – 8
- One Piece: Defeat Him! The Pirate Ganzack!
- One Piece Episodes 9 – 18
- One Piece: The Movie
- One Piece Episodes 19 – 53
- One Piece: Clockwork Island Adventure
- One Piece TV Special: Adventure in the Ocean’s Navel
- One Piece: Jango’s Dance Carnival
- One Piece Episodes 54 – 61
- One Piece: Episode of East Blue: Luffy and his 4 Crewmates’ Big Adventure
- One Piece Episodes 62 – 91
- One Piece: Dream Soccer King
- One Piece Episodes 92 – 130
- One Piece: The Desert Princess and the Pirates: Adventures in Alabasta
- One Piece: Chopper’s Kingdom on the Island of Strage Animals
- One Piece Episodes 131 – 138
- One Piece: Dead End Adventure
- One Piece: The Cursed Holy Sword
- One Piece: Open Upon the Great Sea! A Father’s Huge, HUGE Dream
- One Piece: Take Aim! The Pirate Baseball King
- One Piece: Episode 139 – 195
- One Piece: Episode of the Sky Island
- One Piece Episodes 196 – 206
- One Piece: Baron Omatsuri and the Secret Island
- One Piece Episodes 207 – 219
- One Piece: Protect! The Last Great Stage
- One Piece Episodes 220 – 228
- One Piece: Giant Mecha Soldier of Karakuri Castle
- One Piece Episodes 229 – 290
- One Piece Episodes 293 – 302
- One Piece Episodes 304 – 312
- One Piece Episodes 291, 292, 303, 406, 407
- One Piece Episodes 313 – 325
- One Piece: Episode of Chopper Plus: Bloom in the Winter, Miracle Cherry Blossom
- One Piece Episodes 326 – 429
- One Piece Film: Strong World
- One Piece: Straw Hat Chase
- One Piece 3D! Trap Coaster
- One Piece: Romance Dawn Story
- One Piece Episodes 385 – 405
- One Piece Episodes 408 – 516
- One Piece: 3D2Y
- One Piece Episodes 517 – 522
- One Piece: Episode of Nami: Tears of a Navigator and the Bonds of Friends
- One Piece Episodes 523 – 578
- One Piece: Glorious Island Part 1
- One Piece: Glorious Island Part 2
- One Piece Film: Z
- One Piece Episode of Luffy: Adventure on Hand Island
- One Piece: Adventure of Nebulandia
- One Piece Episodes 579 – 625
- One Piece: Episode of Merry: The Tale of One More Friend
- One Piece Episodes 629 – 746
- One Piece: Episode of Sabo: The Three Brothers’ Bond – The Miraculous Reunion and Inherited Will
- One Piece Episodes 747 – 750
- One Piece: Heart of Gold
- One Piece Film: Gold Episode 0
- One Piece Film: Gold
- One Piece Episodes 751 – 896
- One Piece: Stampede
- One Piece Episodes 897 – 906
- One Piece: Anime 20th Anniversary special: Episode 907
- One Piece Episodes 908 – Ongoing
One Piece is available to stream on Funimation and Crunchyroll.