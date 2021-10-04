One Piece is one of the biggest anime series of all time and unlike many other shows from its era, it’s still being written and aired today.

The series that first began in 1999 has spawned over 900 episodes, 15 movies, 8 OVAs, and 17 shorts or special episodes. These are all set in the same universe as the show and add adventures disconnected from the main story of the anime.

If you’re new to One Piece or are looking to attempt the monumental task of rewatching everything that the series has to offer, then you’ll want to know the correct order that you should do it in. Here is the best order for watching all things One Piece.

How to watch One Piece in order

Among all the episodes, movies, specials, and OVAs, this is the best order for fans to experience the wonderful world of One Piece and the adventures of the Straw Hat Crew.

One Piece Episodes 1 – 8

One Piece: Defeat Him! The Pirate Ganzack!

One Piece Episodes 9 – 18

One Piece: The Movie

One Piece Episodes 19 – 53

One Piece: Clockwork Island Adventure

One Piece TV Special: Adventure in the Ocean’s Navel

One Piece: Jango’s Dance Carnival

One Piece Episodes 54 – 61

One Piece: Episode of East Blue: Luffy and his 4 Crewmates’ Big Adventure

One Piece Episodes 62 – 91

One Piece: Dream Soccer King

One Piece Episodes 92 – 130

One Piece: The Desert Princess and the Pirates: Adventures in Alabasta

One Piece: Chopper’s Kingdom on the Island of Strage Animals

One Piece Episodes 131 – 138

One Piece: Dead End Adventure

One Piece: The Cursed Holy Sword

One Piece: Open Upon the Great Sea! A Father’s Huge, HUGE Dream

One Piece: Take Aim! The Pirate Baseball King

One Piece: Episode 139 – 195

One Piece: Episode of the Sky Island

One Piece Episodes 196 – 206

One Piece: Baron Omatsuri and the Secret Island

One Piece Episodes 207 – 219

One Piece: Protect! The Last Great Stage

One Piece Episodes 220 – 228

One Piece: Giant Mecha Soldier of Karakuri Castle

One Piece Episodes 229 – 290

One Piece Episodes 293 – 302

One Piece Episodes 304 – 312

One Piece Episodes 291, 292, 303, 406, 407

One Piece Episodes 313 – 325

One Piece: Episode of Chopper Plus: Bloom in the Winter, Miracle Cherry Blossom

One Piece Episodes 326 – 429

One Piece Film: Strong World

One Piece: Straw Hat Chase

One Piece 3D! Trap Coaster

One Piece: Romance Dawn Story

One Piece Episodes 385 – 405

One Piece Episodes 408 – 516

One Piece: 3D2Y

One Piece Episodes 517 – 522

One Piece: Episode of Nami: Tears of a Navigator and the Bonds of Friends

One Piece Episodes 523 – 578

One Piece: Glorious Island Part 1

One Piece: Glorious Island Part 2

One Piece Film: Z

One Piece Episode of Luffy: Adventure on Hand Island

One Piece: Adventure of Nebulandia

One Piece Episodes 579 – 625

One Piece: Episode of Merry: The Tale of One More Friend

One Piece Episodes 629 – 746

One Piece: Episode of Sabo: The Three Brothers’ Bond – The Miraculous Reunion and Inherited Will

One Piece Episodes 747 – 750

One Piece: Heart of Gold

One Piece Film: Gold Episode 0

One Piece Film: Gold

One Piece Episodes 751 – 896

One Piece: Stampede

One Piece Episodes 897 – 906

One Piece: Anime 20th Anniversary special: Episode 907

One Piece Episodes 908 – Ongoing

One Piece is available to stream on Funimation and Crunchyroll.