In One Piece land, Luffy and Kaido’s intense battle is nearing its conclusion as Luffy unleashes his most powerful form yet, Gear 5. In Episode 1074, “I Trust Momo – Luffy’s Final Powerful Technique,” Momo recalls his mother’s final words and her sacrifice as he struggles to create flame clouds. Meanwhile, Luffy continues to battle Kaido, all while Orochi’s worries concerning Onigashima free him from the Seastone Nail and he attempts to murder Hiyori.

As Momo remembers the past, we see a heartbreaking flashback to Oden Castle, which has gone up in flames, and Toki prepares to send Momo and the others to the future using her Devil fruit ability. As Luffy prepares to punch through Onigashima, he prepares his most powerful attack thus far and trusts in Momo.

Everything you need to know about One Piece Episode 1075

New episodes of One Piece drop every Sunday, so Episode 1075 will release on September 10 at 9:30 am JST. Below is a list of timezones equivalent to Japan’s release schedule:

7:00 pm PT

9:00 pm Central Time

10:00 pm Eastern Time Zone

3:00 am UK

7:30 am India Standard Time

11:30 am Australia

WARNING: Spoilers for One Piece Episode 1075 to follow.

One Piece Episode 1075 is titled “20 Years Worth of Prayers! Take Back Wano Country.” Despite Luffy’s complete faith in him, Momo still hesitates when moving Onigashima. Kaido mocks Luffy’s heroism, saying that Wano’s hero (Oden) burned to death 20 years ago.

We’ll also learn about the backstories of several Daimyo, one of which bears an uncanny resemblance to Zoro. From what we can gather, Shimotsuki Ushimaru happens to be Zoro’s great uncle.

This would explain Zoro’s ties to the noble clan of Wano. Several flashbacks depict the land of Wano withering under the joint control of Orochi and Kaido.

As the flashback ends with the current Fire Festival, we see one of the paper lanterns belonging to a child, whose wish is to “Please make Orochi disappear.” Luffy gladly obliges as he launches an attack named “Bajrang Gun” — wherein Luffy creates a colossal fist nearly the size of Onigashima to attack Kaidou — and eventually defeats the former member of the Four Emperors.

Crunchyroll is the most reliable streaming service for watching anime, and new episodes of One Piece can be viewed in the U.S. on Crunchyroll within hours of their Japanese airing. Just follow the guidelines above to find your timezone and figure out the exact time Episode 1075 will drop on the platform.