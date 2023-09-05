‘One Piece’ keeps getting more stunning as Luffy kicks into Gear 5

One Piece has been going all out recently. Not only did it find success in its Netflix live-action adaptation, but it also has its action-packed anime series that’s still broadcasting to this day. To highlight how far this show has come, a clip from the latest episode made its way to social media to show off the power that Luffy possesses.

Crunchyroll uploaded a clip from episode 1074, titled “20 Years Worth of Prayers! Take Back the Land of Wano,” that would put Zuko from Avatar: The Last Airbender to shame. In it, this Straw Hat Pirate transformed to his Gear 5 form to not only grab lightning, but also use it to his advantage during his battle against Kaidou. Luffy’s rubber attributes not only protect him from the electric shock but also help him redirect attacks towards his opponent. When all was said and done, there wasn’t a single scratch on him when he used this powerful technique.

Fans were shocked (no pun intended) over on r/OnePiece, and the video’s comment section with how this scene came to life. Some noticed the absurdity of this episode and explained that it doesn’t need to be explained or analyzed. At the end of the day, people were entertained and were impressed by Toei Animation’s ability to produce this epic moment from the manga and translate it to the screen.

What makes the whole scene feel epic, yet keeping it within the spirit of One Piece‘s story is how much fun Luffy had during that combat sequence. While he did give the fight 100 percent, he didn’t seem afraid and smiled all the way through.

One Piece has many notable moments. However, this battle with Kaidou isn’t the last this series has to offer. While this battle sequence is amazing and visually heavy, he and the rest of the straw hat pirates still have more adventures ahead of them. Season 20 follows the “Wano Country Saga” and the series’ author, Eiichiro Oda is currently working on the final events that will conclude this over two-decade-long story. It will be interesting to see how the final battle could possibly top this epic match-up that was witnessed recently.

If you want to watch this epic duel in its entirety, this latest episode of One Piece is available to stream on Crunchyroll.