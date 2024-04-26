Does Law die in ‘One Piece’?

One of the things we love about One Piece is the colorful world and characters author Eiichiro Oda has created. Unfortunately, much like in the real world, bad things happen to people (or in this case, fictional pirates) we care about; even ones like Trafalgar Law.

Trafalgar D. Water Law is a fan-favorite One Piece character. Despite not being a member of the Straw Hats, he’s worked with the crew multiple times and notably helped take down Big Mom for good in Wano. Armed with the super-powerful Op-Op Fruit and his loyal crew, the Heart Pirates, Law is capable of taking on any challenge. Right?

Well, not exactly.

Law’s fate in One Piece, explained

The good news is that Law is alive. His crew, however, were possibly not as lucky.

After Wano, Law and Kid went their separate ways to confront their doom fate. Kid went to meet Shanks, while the Heart Pirates are ambushed by the Blackbeard Pirates who are after Law’s Road Poneglyph. Law definitely leveled up in my eyes after he and Kid defeated Big Mom but even still, he wasn’t a match for Blackbeard.

Fortunately for Law, Bepo was holding onto a pill from Chopper that would allow him to access his Sulong form even during the day. Bepo, now at full power, distracted the Blackbeard Pirates and ran off with Law before they could finish him off. Law asked Bepo to save the rest of the crew as well but Bepo refused, believing the Heart Pirates will make it through because they’re “survivors.” I wish I had your optimism, Bepo.

We haven’t seen Law since then and things weren’t looking great for him. Given how powerful his devil fruit is, it’s likely he’ll return in the future, with or without his crew. Oda doesn’t often kill characters but Law’s fate still serves as a reminder that nobody is safe in the New World.

