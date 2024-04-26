Trafalgar Law smiling with the sea behind him in One Piece
via Toei Animation
Does Law die in ‘One Piece’?

Not everyone can survive in the New World.
Staci White
Staci White
Published: Apr 26, 2024 05:11 pm

One of the things we love about One Piece is the colorful world and characters author Eiichiro Oda has created. Unfortunately, much like in the real world, bad things happen to people (or in this case, fictional pirates) we care about; even ones like Trafalgar Law. 

Trafalgar D. Water Law is a fan-favorite One Piece character. Despite not being a member of the Straw Hats, he’s worked with the crew multiple times and notably helped take down Big Mom for good in Wano. Armed with the super-powerful Op-Op Fruit and his loyal crew, the Heart Pirates, Law is capable of taking on any challenge. Right? 

Well, not exactly.

Law’s fate in One Piece, explained

Screengrab of Trafalgar Law using his devil fruit in Wano, One Piece
via Crunchyroll

The good news is that Law is alive. His crew, however, were possibly not as lucky. 

After Wano, Law and Kid went their separate ways to confront their doom fate. Kid went to meet Shanks, while the Heart Pirates are ambushed by the Blackbeard Pirates who are after Law’s Road Poneglyph. Law definitely leveled up in my eyes after he and Kid defeated Big Mom but even still, he wasn’t a match for Blackbeard. 

Fortunately for Law, Bepo was holding onto a pill from Chopper that would allow him to access his Sulong form even during the day. Bepo, now at full power, distracted the Blackbeard Pirates and ran off with Law before they could finish him off. Law asked Bepo to save the rest of the crew as well but Bepo refused, believing the Heart Pirates will make it through because they’re “survivors.” I wish I had your optimism, Bepo. 

We haven’t seen Law since then and things weren’t looking great for him. Given how powerful his devil fruit is, it’s likely he’ll return in the future, with or without his crew. Oda doesn’t often kill characters but Law’s fate still serves as a reminder that nobody is safe in the New World. 

Read Article The best sites to read manhwa and webtoons
Yura and Seunghyeon from the manhwa Daytime Star
Category: Manga
Manga
The best sites to read manhwa and webtoons
Francisca Santos Francisca Santos Apr 26, 2024
Read Article What is the ‘So I’m A Spider, So What?’ season 2 release date?
White Spider, from 'So I'm a Spider, So What?'
Category: Anime
Anime
What is the ‘So I’m A Spider, So What?’ season 2 release date?
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips Apr 26, 2024
Read Article What is the ‘Dragon Ball Daima’ release date?
Category: Anime
Anime
What is the ‘Dragon Ball Daima’ release date?
Kopal Kumari Kopal Kumari Apr 26, 2024
Read Article ‘Blue Lock’ chapter 260 release date and time confirmed
Yoichi Isagi looking serious in the pitch in 'Blue Lock' season 1.
Category: Anime
Anime
Manga
Manga
‘Blue Lock’ chapter 260 release date and time confirmed
Kopal Kumari Kopal Kumari Apr 26, 2024
Read Article Will there be ‘The Apothecary Diaries’ season 2?
The Apothecary Diaries
Category: Anime
Anime
Netflix
Netflix
Will there be ‘The Apothecary Diaries’ season 2?
Kopal Kumari Kopal Kumari Apr 25, 2024
Staci White
Since the moment she listened to her first Britney Spears CD at the tender age of six, Staci has been a lover of all things pop culture. She graduated from UCLA with a Bachelors in Linguistics and somehow turned her love of music, movies, and media into a career as an entertainment writer. When she’s not writing for WGTC, she’s busy fulfilling her own pop star dreams as a singer/songwriter or hanging out at her local coffee shops.