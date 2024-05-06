Is there a ‘My Hero Academia’ season 5 release date on Netflix?

If an anime fan told me, in this day and age, that they haven’t heard about My Hero Academia, I would have to assume they have been living under a rock. For years now, this has been one of the most popular Shonen series around the globe, and for good reason.

Since it debuted, Kohei Horikoshi’s story has been entertaining fans with the ups and downs of Izuku Midoriya’s journey to becoming the world’s greatest hero. Of course, Deku has some help getting there, as he goes from a quirkless child to a teenager with one of the best quirks in the My Hero Academia universe. At the end of the day, though, this story is about a lot more than that. With themes of heroism, hope, perseverance, and teamwork at the forefront, the series has gathered the interest of people from all corners of the world.

As a result of this popularity, My Hero Academia has had several different homes outside of Japan. For example, the series has been broadcast on Adult Swim’s Toonami in the U.S., Animax in Southeast Asia, and Cartoon Network in India. When it comes to streaming platforms, though, Crunchyroll and Hulu have always been fans’ go-to. Well, at least that was the case until March 25, 2024, when Netflix decided to compete by adding My Hero Academia seasons 1-4 to its collection.

Now, Netflix subscribers also have the chance to dive headfirst into Kohei Horikoshi’s superhuman world. Once viewers are done binge-watching the first four anime seasons, however, they will naturally want more.

Is My Hero Academia season 5 coming to Netflix?

A Netflix release date for My Hero Academia season 5 has not been announced, and we don’t know if it ever will be. Despite the streaming giant currently hosting the anime’s first four seasons (and some of My Hero Academia‘s movies), there is no guarantee that season 5 will join them. This is disappointing news for fans, to say the least, but they can always hope. Maybe one day season 5 will make its way to the platform, along with the live-action film.

Fortunately, Netflix has plenty of other great anime series to offer, so as subscribers wait for more My Hero Academia content, they should give some of those a shot. Who knows? Maybe they will grow to love those stories just as much as they love Izuku Midoriya’s.

