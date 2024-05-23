All ‘One Piece’ movies ranked worst to best

One Piece may have started as just manga but in the last two decades, the franchise has spawned an anime of over a thousand episodes, multiple video games, toys, and more. One Piece fans are no stranger to an over-abundance of content, as is clear from the 15 anime movies the franchise boasts.

Not every One Piece movie has been a hit though, so here are all the One Piece movies ranked, from a lazy day’s watch, to “I literally cannot look away!”

15. Chopper’s Kingdom on the Island of Strange Animals (2002)

As the title suggests, this movie follows the Straw Hat’s reindeer doctor, Chopper. The crew lands on a mysterious island inhabited by strange animals, and when Chopper accidentally kills their leader, the animals make him their king. It’s a bit of a miss though, as the story is a bit boring and nonsensical at times.

14. Straw Hat Chase (2011)

From its 30-minute run time to its inconsequential story about Luffy losing his hat, Straw Hat Chase is another chop. However, it does have a few redeeming features. For example, it was one of the first times fans of One Piece got to see the Grand Line animated on screen in 3D, rather than 2D.

13. One Piece: The Movie (2000)

The first One Piece movie is great for nostalgic fans who want to revisit the classic charm of the earliest sagas. However, it pales in comparison to later entries. It features the Straw Hat crew going up against the pirate Eldoraggo to find Captain Woonan’s legendary treasure.

12. Clockwork Island Adventure (2001)

In this movie, the Trump Pirates’ leader, the Bear King, kidnaps Nami to make her his bride. The movie shines best when it is fleshing out the characters’ dynamics with each other. Otherwise, it’s not much compared to other One Piece releases.

11. Episode of Chopper: Bloom in the Winter, Miracle Sakura (2008)

Bloom in the Winter, Miracle Sakura is unfortunately just a non-canon retelling of the Drum Island Arc. In this version, Franky and Robin are already part of the crew. The film isn’t bad, but many fans remain attached to the original Drum Island Arc.

10. Episode of Alabasta: The Desert Princess and the Pirates (2007)

Episode of Alabasta retells the Alabasta Arc where the Straw Hats meet the princess Nefertari Vivi. However, the Alabasta Saga is simply too beloved by fans to be condensed this much.

9. The Giant Mechanical Soldier of Karakuri Castle (2006)

One Piece tried something new in this movie as the crew docks on Mecha Island in search of the Golden Crown. Faced with all kinds of puzzles and riddles, the crew have to use not just their hands, but their heads to find the treasure.

8. Dead End Adventure (2003)

In Dead End Adventure, the Straw Hats enter a pirate ship race, introducing multiple fun and eccentric pirate crews. The movie has two standout original characters: Gasparde, an ex-marine intent on sabotaging the race, and Shuraiya Bascus, a bounty hunter.

7. The Cursed Holy Sword (2004)

Here, we meet a character from resident swordsman Zoro’s past, Saga, who has become consumed with the power of a cursed sword. In an action-filled movie, Zoro even turns his sword against the crew in his efforts to save his old friend.

6. Film: Gold (2016)

Gold takes the gang to the city of Gran Tesoro where they enter hot water as Zoro gets kidnapped by a flamboyant casino owner. In an exciting, Ocean’s Eleven-like twist, the crew plans a heist on the man’s casino to use his own money to pay Zoro’s ransom.

5. Stampede (2019)

Despite not being number one on this list, Stampede is a showcase of One Piece’s excellence. In commemoration of the franchise’s 20th anniversary, the movie went all out. Set at the Pirates Expo, the movie features cameos of old characters, references to earlier arcs, and an exciting treasure hunt that goes back to the roots of the franchise.

4. Baron Omatsuri and the Secret Islands (2005)

The experimental style of this movie from horror director Mamoru Hosoda gives it an edge that One Piece fans weren’t familiar with, but remain thrilled by. The gang takes a vacation to Baron Omatsuri’s pirate resort where they get pulled into participating in his chilling “Trial of Hell.”

3. Film: Red (2022)

The most recent One Piece movie was a commercial success and one of the biggest anime blockbusters of 2022. Another character-driven story, this movie focuses on the softer side of Red-Haired Shanks, and his adopted daughter Uta, who is not what she seems.

2. Film: Strong World (2009)

Strong World was the first One Piece movie to be made by Eiichiro Oda, so it’s no surprise that it ranks so high. In this original story, we are introduced to Shiki the Golden Lion, one of the best villains in the movies.

1. Film: Z (2012)

Film: Z is without a doubt, the best One Piece movie, and this is largely thanks to its villain, Z. The mysterious figure is a former marine on a quest to rid the world of pirates after his wife and child were killed by one. The Straw Hats have to figure out how to face him while acknowledging the real hurt that pirates have caused.

