‘Kengan Ashura’ season 4 release window, trailer, and more

The hard-hitting, adrenaline-fueled Kengan Ashura is coming back for another bone-crunching, bloodthirsty season. In just a few short weeks, we’ll be witnessing some more intense underground martial arts tournaments, where Tokita Ohma and the other fighters remain standing.

The recently concluded, incredible special event crossover with the Baki universe has been the talk of the town for the past few days. Which is why this comes as good news as fans were left clamoring for more action. The Netflix original, unlike most anime, has been released at a fairly steady pace since its debut. Now, season 4 of Kengan Ashura is slated to make a dramatic comeback into the ring.

When will season 4 of Kengan Ashura be available to stream?

August 2024 will see the release of Kengan Ashura Season 2, part 2 (or Season 4, as it is accurately titled on Netflix.) Although the time and date have not yet been announced, August is just around the corner. Additionally, on the day of release, all episodes should be fully available on Netflix, similar to what happened with season 3.

However, given the limited amount of source material left to adapt, this may also be the last season of Kengan Ashura to air on television. You could do well to catch up on related Netflix anime shows like Baki, Record of Ragnarök, Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf, and Onimusha for some bloody action.

What should fans expect?

A trailer for the fourth season of Kengan Ashura was released months ago, and while it stands as the official teaser video, it does reveal some important details about what to expect. The 59-second footage features battle moments from what could be the series’ last match, in which the strongest fighter in the Kengan universe is crowned victorious. We last saw our hero, Ohma, emerging from the hospital following a convincing victory over Raian Kure.

As the series nears its conclusion this summer, the only question on the minds of die-hard fans is whether Ohma will excel as the overall tournament’s winner. However, all eyes are still on Kiryu, his mortal enemy, who has his own destiny to fulfill. It’s also worth noting that the Baki Hanma vs Kengan Ashura special has no connection to the actual storyline of the main Kengan Ashura series.

Kengan Ashura‘s production studio, casting choices, and more

Netflix remains the exclusive distributor of the martial arts anime series, and as such, it is anticipated that Seiji Kishi will return to helm the directing role, as he has done for all 24 episodes.

Although the original cast has not been officially confirmed, we anticipate that the majority of them will return to their roles. Some of the original cast include:

Ohma Tokita – Tatsuhisa Suzuki (Japanese) / Kaiji Tang (English)

Kazuo Yamashita – Chō Setsuna (Japanese) / Keith Silverstein (English)

Gaolang Wongsawat – Kenjirou Tsuda (Japanese) / Howard Wang (English)

Cosmo Imai – Junya Enoki (Japanese) / Bryce Papenbrook (English)

Jun Sekibayashi – Tetsu Inada (Japanese) / Jake Green (English)

Raian Kure – Yoshisugu Matsuoka (Japanese) / Bryce Papenbrook (English)

Agito Kanou – Akio Ootsuka (Japanese) / Kyle Hebert (English)

Karura Kure – Tomoyo Kurosawa (Japanese) / Christine Marie Cabanos (English).

Fans are understandably saddened by the impending conclusion of the Tokita Ohma arc in the series, but there is always hope. With an unclear conclusion from the special crossover Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura, we might see Tokita Ohma again in the future when the second half is released. It is also possible to adapt the sequel manga Kengan Omega, so Tokita’s anime journey may not be over just yet.

