Image of the Netflix crossover event movie Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura
Image via Netflix
Category:
Anime

Will there be ‘Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura 2?’

I want a rematch!
Marco Vito Oddo
Marco Vito Oddo
|
Published: Jun 9, 2024 10:30 am

Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura is an anime dream come true, as Netflix merges the universes of Baki and Kengan Ashura. Still, the crossover film leaves fans wanting more.

Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura is a standalone story revolving around two fan-favorite anime series: Baki, based on Keisuke Itagaki’s manga, and Kengan Ashura, based on Yabako Sandrovich’s work. Directed by Toshiki Hirano, the film promised to settle debates about which franchise boasts the most formidable fighters.

As expected, the film features intense martial arts battles between characters from both universes, culminating in a highly anticipated face-off between Baki Hanma and Ohma Tokita. However, the climax left many viewers unsatisfied, as the final fight was interrupted, leaving the question of the ultimate victor unanswered. This open-ended conclusion has fueled speculation about a potential sequel.

Will Netflix release a sequel for Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura?

As of now, Netflix has not officially confirmed a sequel to Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura. However, that doesn’t mean Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura 2 can’t happen. The film’s reception has been generally positive, with fans praising the action sequences and the faithful representation of both series’ characters. That gives the streamer plenty of incentive to pursue a sequel.
Furthermore, both Baki and Kengan Ashura remain popular franchises. Kengan Ashura is set to continue with the second part of its second season, arriving on Netflix in August 2024. while Baki Hanma will return in an anime adaptation of the Baki Dou manga series. Since both universes remain pretty popular, there’s a reasonable chance for Netflix to produce another crossover event.

