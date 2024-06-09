Cover image of the Netflix crossover event Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura
Are ‘Baki’ and ‘Kengan Ashura’ in the same universe?

Netflix has made the canon more complicated.
Marco Vito Oddo
Marco Vito Oddo
Published: Jun 9, 2024 08:39 am

Baki and Kengan Ashura are two of history’s most famous fighting animes. Now, thanks to a Netflix crossover event called Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura, fans are wondering if both stories occur in the same universe.

Baki is originally a long-running manga series created by Keisuke Itagaki, first serialized in 1991. The story revolves around Baki Hanma, a young martial artist who strives to surpass his father, Yujiro Hanma, the “strongest creature on Earth.” The series is known for its brutal and over-the-top fights, featuring characters with superhuman abilities and a relentless drive to be the best.

Kengan Ashura, on the other hand, is a manga series written by Yabako Sandrovich and illustrated by Daromeon. It began serialization in 2012 and concluded in 2018, with a sequel titled Kengan Omega starting in 2019. The story follows Ohma Tokita, a fighter who participates in gladiatorial combat to settle business disputes for powerful corporations. Like Baki, Kengan Ashura features intense martial arts battles and characters with extraordinary skills.

Both manga series have been adapted into anime, with Baki premiering on Netflix in 2018 and Kengan Ashura following in 2019. The similarities in their themes, character designs, and fight sequences have led many fans to draw comparisons between the two. Now, a crossover event seemingly places both series in the same universe.

Does Baki and Kengan Ashura’s crossover event merge both animes into the same universe?

On June 6, 2024, Netflix released Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura. This crossover brings together the main characters from both series, Baki Hanma and Ohma Tokita, in an epic showdown. The release has sparked debates and discussions among fans, with many wondering if this crossover implies that the two series live in the same universe.

The answer is no.

Despite the crossover event, Baki and Kengan Ashura are not set in the same universe. The crossover is a non-canon event created primarily for fan service and entertainment. That’s because the story of the crossover does not respect the timeline of the individual shows, contradicting the main stories only for the sake of uniting both protagonists. In short, as fun as Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura may be, the crossover is a standalone story that doesn’t fit within the narrative of either anime.

While it might not be canon, Baki Hanma VS Kengan Ashura is still a must-watch for those who enjoy intense martial arts action and larger-than-life characters. So, instead of worrying about shared universes, you can turn on Netflix and watch a good show.

