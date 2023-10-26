One of the biggest fan-favorite anime shows of all time is none other than Baki. Baki is a martial arts-themed anime that fans have come to know and love. With the popularity, there are different anime and manga based on the original show.

Continuing to be one of the most popular anime series within the martial arts genre, Baki follows the remarkable journey of a young boy through his evolution into a tough martial artist. Born to Yujiro Hanma, often referred to as the “Strongest Creature on Earth,” Baki sets out to not only find but also defeat his father. The series provides an exciting look into the world of bare-knuckle fighting, with a cast of powerful and intriguing characters competing to prove their dominance.

Hanma family stands out as an exceptional place for accommodating a wide range of unusual military specialists over the course of the story. From Yuujiro Hanma to Jack Hanma, the reasons for the Hanma family’s ties are vague, with just a few clues regarding their possible origins.

As the characters train, they eventually breach the boundaries of reality, each intending to become the strongest human on earth. In combat, there are always those who succeed where others fail, and someone will always gain an advantage.

Viewers have debated the strongest characters within the universe that has been created. Here are the 12 strongest Baki characters based on their strength and abilities.

12. Goki Shibukawa

Image via Baki Wiki-Fandom

Goki Shibukawa’s tranquil and calm demeanor belies the much more violent side of him that he reveals when he fights, an arrogance that is characterized by cruel brutality. As a master of aikido, he utilizes an opponent’s strength to defeat him. By anticipating his rivals’ movements, Shibukawa can throw them into the air or subdue them by taking advantage of their balance, weight, and angle. Because of his refined technique, he can defeat opponents who are much bigger and stronger than he is.

In order to win, Goki will use whatever means needed to defeat his opponent, regardless of the type of martial arts. In the years since World War II, he has dedicated himself to the practice of Aiki Jujutsu.

The Aiki Jujutsu Goki practices is ideally suited to countering fighters who rely on strength to overpower them. His ability to counter an opponent’s momentum and force was evident when he defeated the formidable Biscuit Oliva in their first meeting.

11. Doppo Orochi

Image via Youtube@Rise 007

Doppo Orochi runs the Shinshinkai Karate School, is married to Natsue Orochi, and is Katsumi Orochi’s adoptive father. He has also practiced martial arts for 50 years and is one of the series’ most powerful characters. It is widely believed that Doppo Orochi is the greatest Karateka alive. This is the super-fighter who is the leader of the Shinshinkai, a Japanese martial arts dojo with over a million disciples, who is capable of slaughtering tigers with his bare hands, as implied by its name.

He holds a tenth Dan karate rank and has developed an incredible fighting strength through his relentless devotion to karate. A feat only a few can accomplish, Orochi has managed to inflict pain on Yujiro Hanma, knocking him down during their intense combat. As shown in his battle with Kaiou Dorian, he is a martial arts prodigy who can quickly diagnose an opponent’s fighting style and weaknesses.

10. Katsumi Orochi

Image via YouTube

Being dubbed “the ultimate karate weapon” has to mean something. Katsumi is known around the anime for having some of the best karate and martial arts skills in the entire show. He also has all the physical attributes needed to be a top martial artist.

However, even with all these skills, he still lacks the mental strength it takes to be much higher on this list. This was really evident during a battle against Retsu Kaio, when Katsumi was knocked out after just one hit. Still, his physical attributes make him a must-have on this list.

9. Jack Hanma

Image via YouTube

Jack Hanma has one goal in his life: to get revenge on his father for being one of the most despicable people ever. There is nothing that Jack won’t do to ensure that he gets the revenge that he seeks. When he fights, he tries to use some of the deadliest forms of martial arts.

When not fighting, Jack is a laid-back person, still focused on his goal of revenge. He is also the half-brother of Baki, and the two maintain a sibling rivalry full of respect and admiration for one another.

8. Kaio Kaku

Image via Netflix

The oldest and most powerful Kaio title belongs to none other than Kaio Kaku. All of the experience gained throughout his life aids him in being the most powerful Kaio. Even though he spends most of his time in a wheelchair, that doesn’t take away from how strong and powerful he is.

While he didn’t beat Yujiro in battle, Kaku was still able to hold his own, something that should not be brushed aside.

7. Oliva Biscuit

Image via Netflix

Oliva likes to live his life teetering on the border between right and wrong. This is best shown by the fact that he owns apartments, but has decided that the best place for him to live is inside a prison. Physically speaking, Oliva is one of the biggest and strongest people on the show.

He uses these traits to compensate for the fact that he doesn’t have the best fighting techniques at all. His extreme size also helps him to repel attacks from others, as his immeasurable muscle mass acts like a suit of armor.

6. Yuichiro Hanma

Image via Twitter

Even though fans don’t know too much about him, what is known is that he appears to be a very calm and chill person. Yuichiro seems very genial and approachable when out of fight mode.

However, when fighting, that all changes. Yuichiro had a fight against some American soldiers; those soldiers stood no chance as Yuichiro beat them all very easily and very ruthlessly; he even went as far as to break bones and snap necks.

5. Pickle

Image via HypeBeast

Once a prehistoric man, Pickle was revived after he was discovered outside of a power station in Colorado. Even though he was resurrected, he ended up destroying everything while trying to capture the entire United States military.

His true power is shown when he is brought to Japan to fight, and it is clear from the very beginning that Pickle possesses incredible natural strength that no normal human ever would. During one instance, he even ate Retsu Kaio’s leg.

4. Musashi Miyamoto

Image via Manga Entertainment

Musashi wants to go back in time, back to when he had fame and, everyone knew him to be the greatest martial artist in the world. He wants the world to recognize him for his amazing career and won’t stop until his name is in lights — metaphorically speaking.

Even though he is old, Musashi is still one of the strongest fighters, motivated by a hunger for glory. Musashi’s blatant disregard for human life and no connection to the real world (outside of the fantasy in his head) makes it easy for him to destroy anyone and anything in his path.

3. Nomi no Sukne II

Image via YouTube

Nomi appears to resemble a sumo wrestler with his stocky build. Even though he is one of the more intimidating characters in Baki, he is known for his gentle features and calm persona.

His sheer size makes him one of the most powerful fighters in the show. It also enables him to take several blows before going down — Rocky Balboa style.

2. Yujiro Hanma

Image via WIN

Arguably the worst villain on the show, Yujiro knows many different forms of martial arts and has mastered them all. He has no consideration for anyone besides himself — not even his own children.

While only a teenager, he was able to defeat many different government units by himself. He is the end goal for all fighters, as everyone wants to take on Yujiro and claim victory.

1. Baki Hanma

Image via ThePopTimes

One of the children of Yujiro, Baki has one goal: to kill his father. He endures many different battles throughout his journey and has learned so much, proving that he continues to grow as a fighter.

Baki is known as a pacifist, which doesn’t make a whole lot of sense, but he has garnered complete admiration for his non-lethal approaches. Knowing his limits and showing compassion for others is what makes Baki truly powerful, allowing him to balance brute strength and a gentle heart.