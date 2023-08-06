‘Baki’s Yujiro Hanma: How tall, how old, and how strong is Yujiro Hanma?

Yujiro Hanma is one of the most merciless fighters to walk the planet – read on to find out all about Baki's evil father.

Baki continues to impress hardcore anime martial arts fans with its unique, hard-hitting style and violent confrontations in following the saga of young, kindly, but super-tough martial artist Baki Hanma on a quest to avenge his mother by taking down the man responsible for her death – his own father, Yujiro.

Referred to as “the strongest creature on Earth,” Yujiro Hanma is a fighting man without mercy, a psychopath who kills as easily as he breathes. The man mountain stands at an imposing 188 cm (6’2”), meaning he towers over his son. In comparison, Baki is a mere 168 cm (5’6”) at age 18.

Yujiro is currently 37 years old in the show, so has over two decades more fighting experience than his would-be challenger.

As well as being called the strongest man on Earth, his other nickname is the Oger (presumably because of his bulk, strength, and intimidating personality). The great 17th Century Japanese samurai ace and all-round tough guy Musashi Miyamoto (cloned from a piece of his tissue) even showed up to pour praise on Yujiro, referring to him simply as “Mighty One.”

Yujiro possesses incredible strength (his punches have often left craters in concrete walls), speed, and almost supernatural knowledge of any opponent’s weak spots. His supremely violent nature allows him to capitalize on all these skills to the fullest.

With so many stats in his favor, any gambler would place their bet firmly on the father to win. But will Baki’s endurance, spirit, and high moral courage be enough to overcome such glaring disadvantages?