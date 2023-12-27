'Baki Hanma' is taking Netflix by storm, a hard-hitting tale of slick martial arts and family vengeance – but how old is Baki meant to be?

He is the ultimate pacifist warrior. A modern fighting monk who uses less-than-lethal methods in pursuit of one overarching goal – the destruction of his father, a ruthless mercenary and assassin. Baki Hanma is the son of Yujiro, and the pair are set on the path to the ultimate fight. But just how old is Baki Hanma?

What is Baki Hanma’s age?

Well, it depends on what part of the series you’re up to. Baki Hanma is a sequel of a sequel. We first saw the character in Baki the Grappler, then continued his saga in a show simply titled Baki. While this is confusing, it does hold to the original manga. Baki is first shown as a 13-year-old boy.

Over the course of the saga, he matures into a young adult. In the latest episodes of Baki Hanma, he has grown into a supremely strong 18-year-old.

The father/son showdown will certainly be a fight for the ages. Yujiro will surely be the toughest opponent his son has ever faced, as he is able to imitate any fighting style after only moments of observing it.

He is even referred to as “The Strongest Creature on Earth.” Baki is a much more conventional martial artist, having to spend time and effort practicing moves before making them a natural part of his style.

Hate runs deep between Baki and his father. Not only has Baki been beaten by Yujiro before, but in the process, his mother Emi was killed trying to save him. This puts him on the path of training hard in the hopes of one day surpassing and beating his father.

Fans of high-stakes beat-em-up anime can stream Baki Hanma on Netflix now.