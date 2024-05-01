‘My Hero Academia’ chapter 422 release date and time, confirmed

The Final War continues in the My Hero Academia manga, as All for One shows no mercy to our heroes. With Yoichi’s vestige now gone, the villain has nothing else to lose, which, coupled with his control over Shigaraki’s body, makes him an even bigger threat than we thought possible.

The fact that Izuku Midoriya is now running only on the embers left of One for All only makes the situation worse, but at least he’s no longer alone on the battlefield. Thanks to Kurogiri’s portals, numerous U.A. students and Pro-Heroes joined the fray in chapter 421, determined to use every last bit of their strength to help defeat the story’s main antagonist. Hopefully, these arrivals will stack the odds in the heroes’ favor, but we never know what All for One might throw their way in the next chapter.

When does My Hero Academia chapter 422 come out?

Chapter 422 of My Hero Academia will be released on Sunday, May 12, at 10 am CT. As usual, it will be made available to read for free in several languages, including English, on Viz Media’s partner website and app, Manga Plus.

My Hero Academia is currently in its Final Act Saga, meaning it won’t take long before Kohei Horikoshi wraps up the series. Knowing the author, though, it likely won’t be easy for the heroes to win this last battle, especially in the terrible physical conditions they’re all in. So, make sure not to miss out on chapter 422; it’ll likely be a big one.

