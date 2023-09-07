The 10 best martial arts anime if you like ‘Baki’

For those interested in intense martial arts anime, Baki digs head-first into the seedy underbelly of street battles and the never-ending quest for power. Baki is based on the manga by Keisuke Itagaki about a teenage fighter named Baki Hanma who sets out to prove himself superior to his father, Yujiro Hanma, known as the “strongest creature on Earth.” The series is well-known for its intense fight scenes, accurate and precise depiction of many martial arts techniques and disciplines, and blending real-world examples with dramatic exaggerations.

Beyond depicting combat, Baki delves into the philosophical questions of what it means to be a true warrior and the psychological repercussions of physically and mentally exhausting oneself. Kengan Ashura, another high-octane animation, has the same intensity and concept as Baki. This anime offers a variety of martial arts forms, complemented by exciting backstories that make the duels even more engaging. It is not the only martial arts series similar to Baki. Each of the ten series listed below highlights the unique combination of mental fortitude and physical capability that characterizes the martial arts world.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is a martial arts anime, yet labeling it as such is an oversimplification. Hirohiko Araki’s manga-turned-anime is a mash-up of numerous genres, with martial arts playing a big role, particularly in the earlier chapters. The tale spans decades and follows the exploits of the Joestar family, whose members are constantly confronted with otherworldly threats. The notion of “Hamon” or “Ripple” energy, a martial technique that utilizes the sun’s strength to face vampiric monsters, is introduced in the series’ early arcs.

The early battles center on this martial arts style and all the complexities it brings to the table. However, as the series progresses, so do its combat mechanisms, with the third arc ushering in “Stands” – representations of one’s spirit and willpower, each with its own set of skills. Furthermore, the series’ striking graphic style, larger-than-life characters, and theatrical presentations make even the most sophisticated conflicts approachable and interesting to viewers.

Kengan Ashura

Insightful, Kengan Ashura examines the bloody results when corporate avarice and martial expertise collide. Based on the manga by Yabako Sandrovich, this show takes place in a shadowy underworld where commercial disagreements are settled not through negotiations or mediation but through bloody arena battles. Tokita “Ashura” Ohma, a gladiator with an unquenchable passion for fighting and a mysterious past, is central to the story.

Ohma is a member of the Kengan matches after being recruited by the Nogi Group to participate in the bloody duels held in Japan since the Edo era to satisfy the whims of corporate moguls who wager enormous sums of money on the winners. But what sets Kengan Ashura apart from other martial arts anime is its in-depth analysis of various combat styles. Fighters in the series are not just brutish pawns; they are masters of their chosen arts, from traditional karate and judo to the more obscure and lethal forms of combat.

Fighting Spirit

A once-nervous high school student named Ippo Makunouchi enters the intimidating world of professional boxing in Fighting Spirit, or Hajime no Ippo in Japan. After being picked on and bullied, Ippo’s life takes a turn when he is rescued by a boxer named Mamoru Takamura and introduced to the sport that would ultimately change his path in life. The profound way of self-improvement, grit, and the invincible human spirit is what really hits home for Fighting Spirit viewers, making the film more than just a collection of exciting fight scenes.

Each battle is more than just a test of stamina; it’s also a meeting of opposing ideas and goals. The show brilliantly illustrates the long hours of practice, solid mental fortitude, and unwavering commitment needed to reach the top in such a competitive field. In addition, it provides insight into the friendships and rivalries that develop in the boxing scene, enriching our understanding of the protagonist and antagonist. The audience sees and feels Ippo’s heartbeats, doubts, perseverance, and passion as he throws his blows.

The God Of High School

Based on Yongje Park’s South Korean manhwa, The God of High School is a thrilling tale of high-stakes competition, martial arts, and the supernatural. Central to the plot is a tournament in Seoul where high school students from all across the country come to demonstrate their fighting skills for the chance to be crowned “The God of High School” and have their one wish granted. The story focuses on Jin Mori, a taekwondo expert with an infectious passion for combat, and his two best friends, Han Daewi and Yu Mira, who compete in the competition with their own distinct fighting styles and reasons.

However, many complications lurk beneath this deceptively simple martial arts competition. As the series progresses, aspects of mythology, drawn extensively from diverse world faiths and folklore, are effortlessly woven into the modern-day martial arts confrontations. This leads to fights that are both physical and ideological, pitting old deities and powers against one another.

YuYu Hakusho

Yoshihiro Togashi, a legend in the field of shonen anime, created the iconic story of YuYu Hakusho, a classic for its skillful blending of martial arts, reincarnation, and the afterlife. The story kicks off on a surprising note when Yusuke Urameshi, a hopeless criminal, gives his life to save a kid. His act of selflessness caught even the afterlife off guard.

After being given a second shot at life, Yusuke embarks on a path of forgiveness and self-discovery as he becomes a “Spirit Detective” to fight evil supernatural beings that threaten the human world. YuYu Hakusho is a story about developing connections and yourself. Allies like the fiery Hiei, the stoic Kurama, and the hot-tempered Kuwabara emerge as Yusuke explores further into the spirit world. The series relies on their friendship to keep the audience invested in their fight against terrible opponents.

Dragon Ball Z

Dragon Ball Z, Akira Toriyama’s influential work, has forever changed the anime world and laid the groundwork for the shonen genre. Tossing us into Goku’s adult life and exploits as a Saiyan warrior, Dragon Ball Z is a sequel to the original Dragon Ball series. This anime is about more than just action and explosions; it explores profound themes like friendship, endurance, and the never-ending conflict between good and evil.

From the heartless Frieza to the bio-engineered terror of Cell to the unrelenting Majin Buu, Goku, and his allies face galactic-scale adversaries throughout the series. One of the most touching stories in Dragon Ball Z is Gohan’s transformation from a timid kid into a fearsome fighter, which parallels Goku’s path from a carefree martial artist to the defender of the universe.

Tenjo Tenge

Tenjo Tenge shows exceptional high school drama, martial arts mayhem, and nuanced character growth. The plot unfolds at Todoh Academy, a school where martial arts prowess defines power dynamics. It stars Souichiro Nagi and Bob Makihara, two street fighters who set out to dominate their new surroundings. The members of the Juken Club, however, quickly put a damper on their goals by revealing the more nuanced and complex world of martial arts that the institution has been hiding.

To create a story that is both intense in fighting and rich in backstory, Tenjo Tenge takes a bold dive into the tumultuous pasts of its characters. The characters’ motivations, rivalries, and connections are more interesting because of this dual approach, making the battle scenes more emotionally charged. The series stands out for its innovative visual style. The animation is smooth and lively, especially during fight scenes, accurately representing the essence of each martial art.

Megalo Box

While carving out its niche in the world of sports anime, Megalo Box serves as a contemporary homage to the enduring appeal of underdog stories. The anime, a future take on boxing, introduces viewers to a gritty world where boxers improve their fists using mechanical frames known as “Gear.” We meet Joe, an underprivileged boxer who competes in rigged underground contests in this high-octane setting.

Joe’s life takes a dramatic turn following a chance encounter with the reigning Megalo Box champion, nicknamed “Junk Dog” and devoid of lofty goals. Joe starts on a trip to attend the famous Megalonia competition with newfound motivation and the help of his seasoned instructor, Nanbu, who rejects using Gear and battles as “Gearless Joe.” The series deliberately adopts a retro animation style, paying homage to classic sports anime of decades past. At the same time, its hip-hop-infused soundtrack amplifies the raw and unpolished world the characters inhabit.

History’s Strongest Disciple Kenichi

History’s Strongest Disciple Kenichi is a bright and action-packed venture into martial arts, merging heartwarming comedy with serious combat. The anime follows Kenichi Shirahama, a high school student best described as the quintessential weakling. Kenichi’s life changes when he meets Miu Furinji, a great martial artist, and later joins the Ryouzanpaku dojo after being bullied and lacking self-confidence.

Kenichi starts on a strenuous training regimen, maturing from a timid boy to a fearsome fighter under the tutelage of six martial arts masters, each specializing in a different discipline, ranging from karate to Chinese Kempo. The series expertly conveys the idea that martial arts is about more than just combat; it is also about discipline, respect, and personal growth. As Kenichi battles members of the wicked Ragnarok gang, each encounter reflects his tenacity and the principles instilled in him by his unique set of mentors.

Drifters

The anime Drifters stands out because of the clever way it combines historical significance and fantasy elements to make a story that is both entertaining and thought-provoking. Kouta Hirano, the mind behind Hellsing, created and drew the series, which transports viewers to a parallel universe where historical people from our own time are reborn into a strange new planet on the cusp of an epic battle. These legendary figures, known as “Drifters,” face off against the “Ends,” a race of powerful creatures that want to wipe out humanity and replace it with monsters.

The brilliance of Drifters is in how it recasts historical figures in new contexts while staying true to what we already know about them. For example, Shimazu Toyohisa, a ferocious samurai who was gravely wounded in the Battle of Sekigahara, finds himself in this mysterious world with Oda Nobunaga and Nasu no Yoichi, facing foes who question their basic idea of warfare. On the other hand, the Ends have equally powerful individuals, corrupted by their terrible past and now endowed with magical talents.