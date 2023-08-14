‘Baki’ manga reading order, including all arcs

Japanese manga Baki the Grappler began serialization in the shōnen manga magazine Weekly Shōnen Champion from 1991 to 1999, eventually followed by four sequels. The original manga has 42 tankōbon volumes (not part of an anthology), which were written by Keisuke Itagaki.

Baki the Grappler and its sequels follow the titular character of the same name, a teenager who trains against deadly opponents in hand-to-hand combat in the hopes of becoming strong enough to take on his father, Yujiro Hanma. It isn’t until Baki finds an underground fighting arena that he hones his martial arts skills to their peak.

As for Baki the Grappler’s sequels, there’s Baki (running from 1999 to 2005 with 31 volumes), Baki Hanma (running from 2005 to 2012 with 37 volumes), Baki-Dou (running from 2014 to 2018 with 22 volumes), Bakidou (running from 2018 to 2023). A fifth sequel, titled Baki Rahen, will begin serialization in 2023. In total, the Baki the Grappler manga series has almost 150 volumes.

Whether you’re a newcomer to the series or simply want a convenient chronological list to refer to, this is the ideal Baki reading order, which also happens to be in the order of release.

Baki the Grappler (1991)

Baki (1999)

Baki Hanma (2005)

Baki-Dou (2014)

Baki-Dou (2018)

Baki Rahen (2023)

Below is a list of side stories separate from the main series, which are optional to understand the story, but with added context.

Grappler Baki Gaiden: Antonio Igaro vs. Mount Toba (1999)

Baki Tokubetsu-hen: Saga (2002)

Baki Gaiden: Kizumen – Scarface (2005)

Hanma Baki 10.5 Gaiden: Pickle (2008)

Baki Gaiden: Kizuzura (2012)

Baki Gaiden: Kenjin (2013)

Yuuenchi – Baki Gaiden (2018)

And even some additional chapters to peruse at your leisure, which are, again, optional.

Baki Gaiden: Gaia (2009) (One-shot chapter)

Baki: Revenge Tokyo (2018) (Five one-shot chapters)

Grappler Baki Remake (2019) (Remake of Grappler Baki’s chapter 1)

A 24-episode anime adaptation aired in 2001. In 2018, a modern adaptation of the manga’s second arc, titled Baki, aired on Netflix. It was renewed for a second season, which released two years later. The third series and sequel to the second season, Hanma Baki – Son of Ogre, aired in 2021, and a second season is on the way as of this writing.

And there you have it. Now you know the perfect reading order to prepare you for a subsequent binge of the Baki anime, just in time for the second season of Son of Ogre.