‘Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura’ Release Date Confirmed

The fight of the century is near, and soon everyone will be able to experience a once-in-a-lifetime showdown between Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura. That’s right — not only is a new film on the horizon, but it will feature a fight between Baki and Tokita — two of the most iconic Shonen characters.

The announcement of the upcoming film came directly from Netflix, confirming that the new anime movie will indeed include two manga martial arts titans: Baki and Kengan Ashura. In a multiverse of manga, — which are always exciting — the story will see Kengan Ashura‘s protagonists fighting Baki‘s. While we may not know the reasons behind this epic clash, we can surely expect an absolute cinematic spectacle.

In 2018, Netflix and TMS Entertainment brought Baki to life — or rather, to anime — after the series had dominated the shonen charts from 1991 until 1999. Similarly, the streaming giant alongside Larx Entertainment also adapted Kengan Ashura in 2019. Despite the latter being much younger than Baki — first serialized in 2012 — no one could have imagined that Netflix would pit these two shonen manga together — until now. Unfortunately, we might have to wait a bit longer.

When is Baki Hanma vs Kengan Ashura coming out?

Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura‘s once in a lifetime shonen battle is actually premiering on Netflix on June 6. That’s right, I lied earlier — you really don’t have to wait that long, but what’s life without a few plot twists here and there? Surely we’ll see plenty of twists throughout all the Kengan fights — after all, we know for a fact that Kengan Ashura is all about finding worthy battle opponents.

Speaking of battles, we now have a complete breakdown of all the fights that will be occurring on screen, courtesy of Netflix. This breakdown was released alongside the trailer, which showed us who would be fighting whom. Without further ado, here are all the fights you can expect during Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura.

Match #1: Saw Paing Yoroizuka vs. Kaoru Hanayama Saw Paing

Match #2: Raian Kure vs. Jack Hammer Raian Kure.

Match #3: Ohma Tokita vs. Baki Hanma.

With less than 72 hours to go, all we can do now is wait for the new film to hit Netflix. Well, that, and perhaps have a quick recap to jog our memories and remember all the nitty and gritty details of both stories. You know, just to ensure we don’t miss a single action frame or get confused by all the commotion.

