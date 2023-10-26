How to read ‘Kengan Ashura’ in order

Are you a sports aficionado? Do you enjoy witnessing characters give their all in intense fight scenes? If so, Kengan Ashura is the series for you.

While its anime adaptation leaves something to be desired in some fans’ opinions, Yabako Sandrovich and Daromeon’s manga is highly praised for its incredible combat sequences, the strength displayed by its characters, complex dynamics, and character development. Kengan Ashura is hands down among the best martial arts series out there, so it’s understandable why manga readers found the anime lacking in comparison. It’s usually how these things go, in all honesty.

All this to say that if you have watched the anime and liked it enough to give the manga a try, then you’re in for one hell of a ride. If you have simply heard about the series and want to dive into the source material before anything else, even better. There’s no way you’ll be disappointed with Tokita “Ashura” Ohma’s story as he fights his way through life.

Of course, because Kengan Ahura is only one part of a series, you’ll have to know where to start instead of diving head-first into it. Thankfully for you, this is not a particularly difficult or confusing read, but it’s worth understanding exactly how many works the Kengan universe has first.

All the installments in the Kengan universe

The Kengan series is composed of the main manga, Kengan Ashura, its sequel Kengan Omega, and a prequel, Kengan Ashura Zero, which offers us the backstories of some characters. These are the three works that you’re most likely to see mentioned online, however, Sandrovich has another, less-known project set in this universe: Fist of the Seeker.

Fist of the Seeker is a webcomic, not a manga, and was actually the author’s first work in the Kenganverse. Some fans call it a prototype of Kengan Ashura, set several years before the main series’ events and featuring some of the characters we later see in Ashura and Omega.

How to read the Kengan series in chronological order

Much like Kengan Ashura Zero, Fist of the Seeker is not a required read, as you’ll be able to understand everything without it, but both provide us with interesting content. Thus, you’re completely free to skip both of these works, but if you’d like to read everything the Kenganverse has to offer, you’ll want to do so in the following order:

Fist of the Seeker

Kengan Ashura Zero

Kengan Ashura

Kengan Omega

Now that you know how to read the Kengan Ashura series in order, there is no reason not to. I promise that you’ll be entertained all the way through.