Scooby Doo anime ‘Go Go Mystery Machine’ release window, cast, and more

Yes, you heard that right—Scooby Doo is going anime.
Published: Jun 13, 2024

In the wake of announcing something as bizarrely intriguing as The Suicide Squad Isekai — because who wouldn’t want to see Harley Quinn in a parallel universe — it’s clear Warner Bros. has caught the anime bug bad.

The new Scooby-Doo animated series, titled Go-Go Mystery Machine, was announced during this year’s Annecy International Animation Film Festival, signaling a fresh direction for the iconic characters. The announcement comes as a pleasant surprise to fans, especially after the unfortunate cancellation of Scoob! Holiday Haunt in 2022.

Go-Go Mystery Machine promises to breathe fresh life into the beloved franchise, taking Shaggy and Scooby-Doo on a foodie adventure in Japan. The teaser image alone has everyone excited. Shaggy and Scooby in the back of a souped-up Mystery Machine pickup truck, being chased by many what appear to be a hoard of yokai. Plus, there’s a cute Shiba Inu in the front seat, which automatically makes everything better.

According to the official description released by Warner Bros. Discovery, Go-Go Mystery Machine will follow Shaggy and Scooby-Doo as their trip takes an unexpected turn when they accidentally unleash hundreds of mischievous mythical monsters, causing trouble throughout the country. To solve the mystery and catch the monsters, Scooby enlists the help of his uncle, Daisuke-Doo, a magical friend named Etsuko, and a gadget wiz named Toshiro.

The plot of Go-Go Mystery Machine does indeed bear some resemblance to the 1985 series 13 Ghosts of Scooby-Doo. In both series, Shaggy and Scooby find themselves in a supernatural predicament. However, the creators promise that the anime makeover will be different from its previous iterations.

We have seen a lot of iterations of “Scooby” over the years, but nothing quite like this one. This is ‘Scooby’ does anime.

Cartoon Network Studios vice president Stacey Kim said at the Annecy presentation.

Not every Scooby-Doo iteration has been a masterpiece, but Stacey Kim seems pretty confident in this new direction – and you know what? I’m inclined to take her word for it.

When will Scooby Doo anime Go Go Mystery Machine be released?

Go-Go Mystery Machine has generated significant excitement among fans but specifics regarding its release date and cast remain under wraps. Warner Bros. has not yet announced when the series will premiere or who will be involved in bringing the characters to life. All we know is that all details will be coming… eventually.

In addition to the Scooby-Doo anime, Warner Bros has also announced the return of several beloved animated series during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. You can look forward to new installments of Adventure Time, Regular Show, and Foster’s Home For Imaginary Friends.

