The cast of the anime ‘Arifureta’
Image via Asread Co.
Category:
Anime

The ‘Arifureta’ season 3 release window, cast, plot, and more

After a two-year wait, Hajime’s quest finally continues!
Image of Demi Phillips
Demi Phillips
|
Published: Jun 13, 2024 07:53 am

The Isekai anime genre has long been popular among anime fans, and the trope lives on as the third season of Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest is closer than ever. The anime debuted in July 2019 and was followed by a sequel three years later in January, taking viewers on an exciting trip filled with action, adventure, and a touch of course, a touch humor. 

Recommended Videos

Speaking of more, it has been precisely two years since the show announced a renewal. While significant developments have been happening behind the scenes with speculations, teaser images, and ensuing updates, we finally received a substantial boost in the form of an official trailer, along with a few additional details. In light of this, we declare that the official countdown has started, and here’s everything you need to know about the highly anticipated Arifureta season 3.

Release date for Arifureta season 3

While Arifureta’s third season is almost here, the precise day and hour of release are yet unknown. As of right now, the only piece of information we have is that the anime will be released later, in the fourth quarter of 2024. As the release date gets closer, you should expect more updates on that, as well as other details. You could do well to catch up on other Isekai genres, and previous episodes of Arifureta on Crunchyroll.

What to expect from Arifureta season 3?

Based on Ryo Shirakome and Takayaki’s light novels, Arifureta follows the narrative of Hajime Nagumo, a high school student who was bullied for having a relationship with a class idol named Kaori. Following a brief occurrence, they were pulled into a fantasy world, not as regular people but as heroes. However, while the majority of his contemporaries were endowed with amazing stats and abilities, our protagonist was left with the basic magical ability to alter solid things. 

Season 2 of the series ended with chaos and a vast swath of violence in the city, as our heroes and their band were forced to divide into two, with one left to protect the capital and Hajime and others prepared to take the other journey into the labyrinth. The majority of season 3 will continue where season 2 left off, with Hajime discovering new, powerful skills and stats. However, as they venture deeper into this strange realm, new enemies and more difficult obstacles await them.

The light book series on which the anime is based contains 13 volumes in all, although the anime has only covered the first five. So, if you are feeling a bit antsy, you could do well to read ahead, starting from the sixth volume.

Casting choices, studio, and other relevant information

Asread Studios is slated to take the helm once more, as it did with the previous two seasons. Akira Iwangaga is also likely to direct. Some of the original cast members, including Toshinari Fukamachi (Hajime Nagumo), Yūki Kuwahara (Yue), Minami Takahashi (Shea Haulia), and Saori Ōnishi (Kaori Shirasaki), are expected to reprise their roles, as long as there are no unexpected changes.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article All ‘Dragon Ball Super’ arcs in order
dragon ball super super hero
dragon ball super super hero
dragon ball super super hero
Category: Anime
Anime
All ‘Dragon Ball Super’ arcs in order
Kopal Kumari Kopal Kumari Jun 13, 2024
Read Article How tall is Pickle in ‘Baki’?
Pickle in Baki
Pickle in Baki
Pickle in Baki
Category: Anime
Anime
Manga
Manga
How tall is Pickle in ‘Baki’?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Jun 13, 2024
Read Article ‘Tower Of God’ chapter 628 release date confirmed
Category: Manga
Manga
Anime
Anime
‘Tower Of God’ chapter 628 release date confirmed
Staci White Staci White Jun 13, 2024
Read Article ‘Kaiju No. 8’ chapter 109 release date confirmed
Kafka Hibino in his kaiju form in the 'Kaiju No. 8' anime.
Kafka Hibino in his kaiju form in the 'Kaiju No. 8' anime.
Kafka Hibino in his kaiju form in the 'Kaiju No. 8' anime.
Category: Anime
Anime
Manga
Manga
‘Kaiju No. 8’ chapter 109 release date confirmed
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Jun 12, 2024
Read Article Le Creuset Pokémon Collection Release Date, Price, and More
Category: Anime
Anime
FYI
FYI
Le Creuset Pokémon Collection Release Date, Price, and More
Ash Martinez Ash Martinez Jun 12, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All ‘Dragon Ball Super’ arcs in order
dragon ball super super hero
Category: Anime
Anime
All ‘Dragon Ball Super’ arcs in order
Kopal Kumari Kopal Kumari Jun 13, 2024
Read Article How tall is Pickle in ‘Baki’?
Pickle in Baki
Category: Anime
Anime
Manga
Manga
How tall is Pickle in ‘Baki’?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Jun 13, 2024
Read Article ‘Tower Of God’ chapter 628 release date confirmed
Category: Manga
Manga
Anime
Anime
‘Tower Of God’ chapter 628 release date confirmed
Staci White Staci White Jun 13, 2024
Read Article ‘Kaiju No. 8’ chapter 109 release date confirmed
Kafka Hibino in his kaiju form in the 'Kaiju No. 8' anime.
Category: Anime
Anime
Manga
Manga
‘Kaiju No. 8’ chapter 109 release date confirmed
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Jun 12, 2024
Read Article Le Creuset Pokémon Collection Release Date, Price, and More
Category: Anime
Anime
FYI
FYI
Le Creuset Pokémon Collection Release Date, Price, and More
Ash Martinez Ash Martinez Jun 12, 2024
Author
Demi Phillips
When he’s not out exploring the underground music scene, Demilade Phillips covers entertainment news and other exciting topics for We Got This Covered. He scored his Bachelor’s in International Relations and has been writing for almost a decade on the things he’s most passionate about: music, black excellence, anime, and pop culture.