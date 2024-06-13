The ‘Arifureta’ season 3 release window, cast, plot, and more

The Isekai anime genre has long been popular among anime fans, and the trope lives on as the third season of Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest is closer than ever. The anime debuted in July 2019 and was followed by a sequel three years later in January, taking viewers on an exciting trip filled with action, adventure, and a touch of course, a touch humor.

Recommended Videos

Speaking of more, it has been precisely two years since the show announced a renewal. While significant developments have been happening behind the scenes with speculations, teaser images, and ensuing updates, we finally received a substantial boost in the form of an official trailer, along with a few additional details. In light of this, we declare that the official countdown has started, and here’s everything you need to know about the highly anticipated Arifureta season 3.

"Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest" Season 3 – New Key Visual!



Premiere Date: Fall 2024

Studio: asread. pic.twitter.com/SzRylhz5FE — Anime Trending (@AniTrendz) March 23, 2024

While Arifureta’s third season is almost here, the precise day and hour of release are yet unknown. As of right now, the only piece of information we have is that the anime will be released later, in the fourth quarter of 2024. As the release date gets closer, you should expect more updates on that, as well as other details. You could do well to catch up on other Isekai genres, and previous episodes of Arifureta on Crunchyroll.

What to expect from Arifureta season 3?

Based on Ryo Shirakome and Takayaki’s light novels, Arifureta follows the narrative of Hajime Nagumo, a high school student who was bullied for having a relationship with a class idol named Kaori. Following a brief occurrence, they were pulled into a fantasy world, not as regular people but as heroes. However, while the majority of his contemporaries were endowed with amazing stats and abilities, our protagonist was left with the basic magical ability to alter solid things.

Season 2 of the series ended with chaos and a vast swath of violence in the city, as our heroes and their band were forced to divide into two, with one left to protect the capital and Hajime and others prepared to take the other journey into the labyrinth. The majority of season 3 will continue where season 2 left off, with Hajime discovering new, powerful skills and stats. However, as they venture deeper into this strange realm, new enemies and more difficult obstacles await them.

The light book series on which the anime is based contains 13 volumes in all, although the anime has only covered the first five. So, if you are feeling a bit antsy, you could do well to read ahead, starting from the sixth volume.

Casting choices, studio, and other relevant information

Asread Studios is slated to take the helm once more, as it did with the previous two seasons. Akira Iwangaga is also likely to direct. Some of the original cast members, including Toshinari Fukamachi (Hajime Nagumo), Yūki Kuwahara (Yue), Minami Takahashi (Shea Haulia), and Saori Ōnishi (Kaori Shirasaki), are expected to reprise their roles, as long as there are no unexpected changes.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy