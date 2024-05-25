Zom 100- Bucket List of the Dead
image via Shogakukan Shhueisha
Category:
Anime

Will there be ‘Zom 100’ season 2?

This fresh and exciting anime comedy horror took over 2023.
Image of Demi Phillips
Demi Phillips
|
Published: May 25, 2024 11:50 am

Zombies and anime unite in the recent dystopian comedy horror, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead. Based on Asou Haro’s manga of the same name, it quickly gained popularity among viewers who liked a fresh, yet gratuitous post-apocalyptic zombie anime story. With the conclusion of the first season a few months ago, fans have been hammering social media and forums with requests for updates, and there has been an increasing amount of anticipation for a second season.

Recommended Videos

The premise tells of the exploits of 24-year-old Akira Tondo, a marketing agency employee. After three years of employment with this organization, Akira began to feel physically and psychologically worn out. But one morning as he was traveling to work as usual, all he saw was a world overrun with zombies. With the knowledge that his time is almost up, Akira makes a bucket list of everything he wants to do before turning into a zombie. He sees this as a chance to start a new, meaningful life free from constraints. Ironically, Akira is now ecstatic about this new lawless universe, enjoying every impulse with his pals as they fight their way through legions of zombies in an outrageously extravagant manner. 

The latest update with Zom 100: season 2 

Enthusiasm has only grown in the months since season 1 of Zom 100 ended. Akira and his companions’ insane antics have evidently fared well among fans. However, there has been no official word on whether Zom 100 will be revived for a second season, which has been disappointing to say the least. So far, the creators and production studio Bugs Films have been quiet on the subject. 

Nonetheless, there are some hopeful signs indicating that we may not be too far away from an update soon. The first season performed well and drew a large fanbase, which is always an important factor studio executives examine when deciding whether to renew anime sequels. The anime’s studio, Bug Films, is also relatively new, so it’s best not to rush the magic.

Although there was a minor hiccup in the release schedule that caused the series to take a two-month hiatus, this did not detract from the series’ momentum. Moreover, the wait proved worthwhile, as the latter part of the series was extremely satisfying.

What to expect from a potential season 2 of Zom 100?

Season 1 covered the first 21 chapters of the manga series. Therefore, season 2 of Zom 100 season will most likely begin at chapter 22 of the seventh volume. Akira and the team will attempt to reach Japan’s northernmost tip, but their new mission to complete another item on their bucket list will be met with a shocking twist along the way. There’s some more source material to cover though, so fans can be rest assured on that front. 

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 release date and spoilers: Is Gojo back?
Jujutsu Kaisen manga Chapter 260- Gojo's Ghost
Category: Manga
Manga
Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 release date and spoilers: Is Gojo back?
Kopal Kumari Kopal Kumari May 24, 2024
Read Article How many volumes of ‘Mushoku Tensei’ are there?
Mushoku Tensei Rudues and Sylphiette side by side
Category: Anime
Anime
Manga
Manga
How many volumes of ‘Mushoku Tensei’ are there?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 23, 2024
Read Article All ‘One Piece’ movies ranked worst to best
Category: Anime
Anime
All ‘One Piece’ movies ranked worst to best
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips May 23, 2024
Read Article ‘Wind Breaker’ episode 8 release date and time, confirmed
Haruka Sakura looking angry in season 1 of Wind Breaker.
Category: Anime
Anime
‘Wind Breaker’ episode 8 release date and time, confirmed
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 23, 2024
Read Article ‘Mushoku Tensei’ season 2 episode 19 release date, confirmed
Season 2 of "Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation"
Category: Anime
Anime
‘Mushoku Tensei’ season 2 episode 19 release date, confirmed
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 release date and spoilers: Is Gojo back?
Jujutsu Kaisen manga Chapter 260- Gojo's Ghost
Category: Manga
Manga
Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 261 release date and spoilers: Is Gojo back?
Kopal Kumari Kopal Kumari May 24, 2024
Read Article How many volumes of ‘Mushoku Tensei’ are there?
Mushoku Tensei Rudues and Sylphiette side by side
Category: Anime
Anime
Manga
Manga
How many volumes of ‘Mushoku Tensei’ are there?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 23, 2024
Read Article All ‘One Piece’ movies ranked worst to best
Category: Anime
Anime
All ‘One Piece’ movies ranked worst to best
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips May 23, 2024
Read Article ‘Wind Breaker’ episode 8 release date and time, confirmed
Haruka Sakura looking angry in season 1 of Wind Breaker.
Category: Anime
Anime
‘Wind Breaker’ episode 8 release date and time, confirmed
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 23, 2024
Read Article ‘Mushoku Tensei’ season 2 episode 19 release date, confirmed
Season 2 of "Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation"
Category: Anime
Anime
‘Mushoku Tensei’ season 2 episode 19 release date, confirmed
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 23, 2024
Author
Demi Phillips
When he’s not out exploring the underground music scene, Demilade Phillips covers entertainment news and other exciting topics for We Got This Covered. He scored his Bachelor’s in International Relations and has been writing for almost a decade on the things he’s most passionate about: music, black excellence, anime, and pop culture.