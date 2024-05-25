Will there be ‘Zom 100’ season 2?

Zombies and anime unite in the recent dystopian comedy horror, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead. Based on Asou Haro’s manga of the same name, it quickly gained popularity among viewers who liked a fresh, yet gratuitous post-apocalyptic zombie anime story. With the conclusion of the first season a few months ago, fans have been hammering social media and forums with requests for updates, and there has been an increasing amount of anticipation for a second season.

The premise tells of the exploits of 24-year-old Akira Tondo, a marketing agency employee. After three years of employment with this organization, Akira began to feel physically and psychologically worn out. But one morning as he was traveling to work as usual, all he saw was a world overrun with zombies. With the knowledge that his time is almost up, Akira makes a bucket list of everything he wants to do before turning into a zombie. He sees this as a chance to start a new, meaningful life free from constraints. Ironically, Akira is now ecstatic about this new lawless universe, enjoying every impulse with his pals as they fight their way through legions of zombies in an outrageously extravagant manner.

Enthusiasm has only grown in the months since season 1 of Zom 100 ended. Akira and his companions’ insane antics have evidently fared well among fans. However, there has been no official word on whether Zom 100 will be revived for a second season, which has been disappointing to say the least. So far, the creators and production studio Bugs Films have been quiet on the subject.

Nonetheless, there are some hopeful signs indicating that we may not be too far away from an update soon. The first season performed well and drew a large fanbase, which is always an important factor studio executives examine when deciding whether to renew anime sequels. The anime’s studio, Bug Films, is also relatively new, so it’s best not to rush the magic.

Although there was a minor hiccup in the release schedule that caused the series to take a two-month hiatus, this did not detract from the series’ momentum. Moreover, the wait proved worthwhile, as the latter part of the series was extremely satisfying.

What to expect from a potential season 2 of Zom 100?

Season 1 covered the first 21 chapters of the manga series. Therefore, season 2 of Zom 100 season will most likely begin at chapter 22 of the seventh volume. Akira and the team will attempt to reach Japan’s northernmost tip, but their new mission to complete another item on their bucket list will be met with a shocking twist along the way. There’s some more source material to cover though, so fans can be rest assured on that front.

