Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers
Image via Arc System Works
Category:
Anime
Gaming

‘Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers’ release window, cast, plot, and more

At long last, Guilty Gear is getting the love and attention it deserves.
Jordan Collins
Jordan Collins
|
Published: Jun 16, 2024 11:44 am

Guilty Gear is a Japanese 2D fighting game that was released in 1998 and quickly achieved a cult status in the US and Europe. Since the first game the series has only continued to grow its fanbase over the years with the seventh mainline installment, Guilty Gear Strive, releasing in 2021.

Recommended Videos

So many great fighting games made their debut in the nineties with the most popular being the likes of Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter. However, it’s nice to finally see Guilty Gear getting some much deserved love and attention. The recent games in the series have been selling well outside of Japan and in even more good news, fans of the games are going to be treated to a full length anime series based on the 2021 game!

What do we know about the Guilty Gear anime?

The announcement was made via a post on X (formerly Twitter) as well as the game’s official site, by Arc System Works America, Inc., (the studio responsible for the games) and Sanzigen Studios on Friday June 14. The news is still relatively fresh and we will likely learn more in the coming weeks and months. There is set to be a panel at the Anime Expo 2024, where new details as well as a teaser trailer will be unveiled.

The show will be titled ‘GUILTY GEAR STRIVE: DUAL RULERS‘ and is set to be an adaptation of the video game series. However, according to an article from Crunchyroll, it will feature an all-new story.

Who’s involved?

The project will be helmed by Shigeru Morikawa, the director behind Chrono Crusade which is certainly a promising piece of news. However, at the time of writing there have been no hints or anything that may confirm who else is involved. We don’t know who else is working on the anime and we have no information on the voice cast. Logically, it would make sense to bring the voice actors over from the most recent game, and while that’s certainly a possibility, Arc System Works have yet to confirm the cast.

Do we have a release date?

Bridget from 'Guilty Gear Strive'
Image via Arc System Works

Once again, there isn’t a whole lot of info. The official Guilty Gear website promises more details at the Anime Expo – there’s actually a countdown on the announcement page for the panel which will be on the 4th of July in LA. It’s likely we’ll be given an actual release date along with a teaser during the panel next month.

Do we have any plot details?

Once again, it’s the same story, nothing official – but fans have been speculating based on the few pieces of promotional material we do have. Over on Reddit, one eagle-eyed fan spotted that on the poster for the anime, Sol didn’t have his ponytail, suggesting the events of the show take place after the 2021 game. Could the story of the anime be a continuation of the games? It certainly seems possible.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article Who was James Kent and do we know the cause of his death?
James Kent
James Kent
James Kent
Category: Anime
Anime
Celebrities
Celebrities
Who was James Kent and do we know the cause of his death?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Jun 16, 2024
Read Article ‘Demon Slayer’ season 4, episode 6 release date, confirmed
Category: Anime
Anime
TV
TV
‘Demon Slayer’ season 4, episode 6 release date, confirmed
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Jun 15, 2024
Read Article ‘Kengan Ashura’ season 4 release window, trailer, and more
Yamashita Kazuo and Tokita Ohma in Netflix's Kengan Ashura.
Yamashita Kazuo and Tokita Ohma in Netflix's Kengan Ashura.
Yamashita Kazuo and Tokita Ohma in Netflix's Kengan Ashura.
Category: Anime
Anime
‘Kengan Ashura’ season 4 release window, trailer, and more
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips Jun 13, 2024
Read Article Scooby Doo anime ‘Go Go Mystery Machine’ release window, cast, and more
Go go mystery machine Scooby do teaser image
Go go mystery machine Scooby do teaser image
Go go mystery machine Scooby do teaser image
Category: Anime
Anime
TV
TV
Scooby Doo anime ‘Go Go Mystery Machine’ release window, cast, and more
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Jun 13, 2024
Read Article The ‘Arifureta’ season 3 release window, cast, plot, and more
The cast of the anime ‘Arifureta’
The cast of the anime ‘Arifureta’
The cast of the anime ‘Arifureta’
Category: Anime
Anime
The ‘Arifureta’ season 3 release window, cast, plot, and more
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips Jun 13, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Who was James Kent and do we know the cause of his death?
James Kent
Category: Anime
Anime
Celebrities
Celebrities
Who was James Kent and do we know the cause of his death?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Jun 16, 2024
Read Article ‘Demon Slayer’ season 4, episode 6 release date, confirmed
Category: Anime
Anime
TV
TV
‘Demon Slayer’ season 4, episode 6 release date, confirmed
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Jun 15, 2024
Read Article ‘Kengan Ashura’ season 4 release window, trailer, and more
Yamashita Kazuo and Tokita Ohma in Netflix's Kengan Ashura.
Category: Anime
Anime
‘Kengan Ashura’ season 4 release window, trailer, and more
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips Jun 13, 2024
Read Article Scooby Doo anime ‘Go Go Mystery Machine’ release window, cast, and more
Go go mystery machine Scooby do teaser image
Category: Anime
Anime
TV
TV
Scooby Doo anime ‘Go Go Mystery Machine’ release window, cast, and more
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Jun 13, 2024
Read Article The ‘Arifureta’ season 3 release window, cast, plot, and more
The cast of the anime ‘Arifureta’
Category: Anime
Anime
The ‘Arifureta’ season 3 release window, cast, plot, and more
Demi Phillips Demi Phillips Jun 13, 2024
Author
Jordan Collins
Jordan is a freelance writer who has been featured in a number of publications. He has a Masters in Creative Writing and loves telling that to anyone who will listen. Aside from that he often spends time getting lost in films, books and games. He particularly enjoys fantasy from The Legend of Zelda to The Lord of the Rings.