‘Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead’: Unexpected Hiatus for Episode 10 and Beyond, Explained

Fans want to know when episodes 10 through 12 will be released.

More than a week has passed since Bug Films announced Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead is on an indefinite hiatus, and still, there’s no update on when episodes 10 through 12 will air. Despite frustrating delays, the new anime has gained quite the fandom since it first aired in July. Interest may dwindle, however, if this hiatus lasts too long, especially with the fall’s exciting anime lineup.

Why were Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episodes delayed?

Thanks for watching #Zom100 Episode 9! Check out our official accounts for updates about Episode 10-12! pic.twitter.com/sm35Hphtsk — Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (@Zom100_EN) September 26, 2023

Season 1 of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead has encountered quite a few delays since airing in July, including production setbacks and scheduling conflicts. Almost immediately after the show premiered in Japan, fans experienced episode delays that held up viewers for up to a week.

According to Screen Rant, these delays were caused by a combination of production issues and scheduling conflicts that affected when the show aired in Japan. However, this doesn’t explain why Bug Films put the anime on an indefinite hiatus.

Why is Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead on a hiatus?

A zombie apocalypse is no excuse for lazy looks. 🤵🏻🔥 #Zom100 pic.twitter.com/eD8p9A7rpw — Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (@Zom100_EN) October 4, 2023

Bug Films didn’t provide a specific reason for the hiatus but alluded to the fact that they are waiting on broadcasting updates. They shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), which, when translated, reads:

“Regarding episodes 10 to 12, as soon as the broadcast information is confirmed, we will provide further information on the program’s official website and X (formerly Twitter).”

While this gives us little to go on, the show’s hiatus is likely related to the significant episode delays. Even though Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead is available on various streaming services for English speakers, it first airs on television in Japan. The delays likely led to the show losing its timeslot, and they’ll have to wait until these slots open up again before airing the final episodes. So, how long will that take?

When will Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead episodes 10-12 air?

It’s probably going to be a while before we get those last few episodes of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead. When COVID caused delays with several anime shows, such as Nier Automata, it took months for the show to get a new timeslot. So, if that’s the issue, we probably won’t hear anything about Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead until after the New Year.

In the meantime, join the many fans who have picked up the manga by Haro Asô to find out what happens next!