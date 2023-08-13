It’s not every day that Netflix makes a great decision, and those decisions tend to be even sparser when it comes to landing distribution rights for anime. Indeed, for every The Disastrous Life of Saiki K., there’s a The Seven Deadly Sins, Ultramarine Magmell, and Record of Ragnarok.

But by all accounts, it sounds like Zom 100 is a decision that’s firmly come out in the green; after having committed to a now-released live-action film back in 2022, it seemed like only a matter of time before Netflix would snatch up the distribution rights for the anime series. Sure enough, they announced their intentions back in January, and the streamer has seen a steady stream of weekly episodes since the beginning of July.

Zom 100 follows the side-splitting misadventures of Akira Tendo, a young office worker whose depressing life is given an adrenaline shot when a zombie apocalypse strikes Tokyo. Suddenly determined to live as remarkable a life as possible, Akira and his friend Kencho set off on a series of shenanigans in hopes of reaching the end of their bucket list before they fall victim to zombification.

But exactly how many episodes of Zom 100 are there, and how many will there be?

How many episodes will Zom 100 have?

image via Shogakukan Shhueisha

Zom 100 will run for 13 episodes on Netflix; 12 regular episodes, and one special that aired on Aug. 6 after the then-scheduled fifth episode (which released today) was delayed.

At the time of writing, the anime will have covered up to the eighth chapter of the manga by its sixth episode, “RV of the Dead,” so it’s safe to assume that the entire season will cover in the ballpark of the 15th-to-20th chapter of the manga, depending on how many episodes they dedicate to longer arcs such as “Truck Stop of the Dead” or “Hometown of the Dead.”

Zom 100 is available to stream on Netflix. New episodes release on a weekly basis.