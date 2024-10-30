Shonen fans unite! Two of anime’s most notorious films are joining Netflix next month

Shonen is the most popular genre in anime, and for good reason. There’s nothing better than watching a battle anime with unique characters and hundreds of episodes to get lost within, and when it comes to this beloved genre, few series are as iconic as Hunter X Hunter.

Hunter X Hunter is one of the first Shonen series to really break though to the mainstream when its initial run kicked off back in 1999. This first series was released alongside three OVAs, before it was rebooted over a decade later. Hunter X Hunter 2011 was even bigger than the original show, and it even spawned several spinoff movies.

Those two movies are now set to join the always-changing Netflix library. That’s right, if you’ve never seen Hunter X Hunter: Phantom Rogue or The Last Mission then you’re about to get a chance. On Nov. 1, 2024, both of these films will arrive on the streaming service.

Credit: Viz Media

These two movies are notorious among fans for several reasons, but one of the biggest is their canon status. Neither movie is considered canon to the story so you can really watch them whenever you like, which is great news for newcomers to the franchise. If you are going to check them out alongside the series, then we suggest doing so after Episode 58 to ensure all the continuity remains intact.

If you watched the movies when they were released then you’ve probably got a fond connection to them ignited by nostalgia, but there are also a lot of Hunter X Hunter fans who can’t stand them. Reviews for both movies are mixed, but we say that if you’re a fan of Shonen, then you’ll still get some enjoyment out of checking them out.

2024 is a great year for Hunter X Hunter with the manga returning from an extended hiatus and producing new additions. Of course, the manga is substantially further than the show, so if you want an easy way to get into the franchise, we’d say to check out the 2011 series first before taking the plunge and beginning the manga.

via Netflix

Netflix continues to become one of the best places around for anime fans to get their fix. Not only has the service licensed a ton of iconic franchises like Hunter X Hunter, but they’ve also released platform-exclusive content like Blue Box, which is currently airing, and Arcane which will return for its final season in November.

If you’re after anime then Netflix is a great spot to search. However, as of right now, they don’t have the 2011 Hunter X Hunter series, so if you want to try that out before watching the movies then you’ll have to go to Crunchyroll first. Whatever way you choose to do it, if you are a fan of anime you must watch Hunter X Hunter at least once. As one of the most iconic Shonen series that there is, you’re not going to regret investing the time to see what all the fuss is about.

Mark down your calendars now and enjoy Hunter X Hunter: Phantom Rogue and The Last Mission when they arrive on Nov. 1. That’s only a few days for you to cram in all the pre-watch anime canon necessary, but go on and give it a red-hot crack!

