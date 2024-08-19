There comes a point in every Hunter x Hunter fan’s life when we must accept that an imminent hiatus is always on the horizon. If you’re like me and got into Hunter x Hunter without knowing this, welcome to the harsh reality because chances are, by the time you’re reading this, the manga is still on hiatus.

Recommended Videos

And I’m not talking about a short break — oh no. I mean decade-long hiatuses, because that’s just how things work with Yoshihiro Togashi — nothing is ever simple. From the lengthy dialogue bubbles to the intricate and complex powers, Hunter x Hunter is a wild ride from start to finish, but it is absolutely worth your time. Thankfully, Togashi hasn’t entirely forgotten his pride and joy, and soon enough, we’ll be getting more chapters.

When is chapter 401 of Hunter x Hunter coming out?

Image via Crunchyroll

The upcoming chapter of Hunter x Hunter is set for release on October 7, 2024, as confirmed by Shonen Jump itself. The news was announced on Aug. 19 during Shonen Jump‘s Jump Press program, where the company revealed that the new chapter will be featured in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 45, scheduled for release in the fall of 2024. This will be Hunter x Hunter‘s first chapter since December 2022.

We knew it was only a matter of time before Hunter x Hunter returned. For months now, Togashi has been sharing sneak peeks of the new pages on his X account. Each night, the author posts a picture of a numbered page, indicating that he is actively working on the story, surprisingly enough. Unfortunately, this also means that Togashi has admitted his chronic back pain is returning.

At this point, we can only hope that he takes it easy and perhaps considers finding a new artist — because two-year-long hiatuses are just too much for us to handle, again.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy