Why is ‘Hunter x Hunter’ always on hiatus? Yoshihiro Togashi’s health problems, explained

Everyone who has been a manga fan for a while now is surely no stranger to how challenging this can be. Often plagued by exhaustion, chronic pain, or outright burnout, creating manga is no easy feat, and Yoshihiro Togashi, the author of Hunter x Hunter, is well aware of this reality.

You may be familiar with Togashi not just for his brilliant contribution to what’s considered one of the best Shonen series of all time but also because his work is commonly referred to as ‘Hiatus x Hiatus.’ While this nickname may make us chuckle, it becomes a source of frustration as days pass without any updates on the adventures of Gon, Killua, Kurapika, and Leorio.

Despite the shared disappointment, we ought to understand that Togashi’s numerous hiatuses stem not from an inability to create a story but rather from his battles with illness. Let’s delve into the details once and for all.

Is the ‘Hunter x Hunter’ author dead?

Screengrab via Crunchyroll

No, Togashi is very much alive, thankfully. However, many fans may not be fully aware that the reason behind the lack of Hunter x Hunter updates lies in Togashi’s health issues. For years, the author has openly and candidly shared the bad habits that led to his chronic back and hip pain, resulting in breaks from writing. In fact, he has admitted that he is most comfortable writing and drawing while lying down.

Last year, the author admitted on Twitter that while working on and coloring the manga pages, he can’t help but be constantly moving around due to his chronic pain. The tweet translates to: “I have no choice but to stand up when coloring my current drawings. Besides, I have to stand up when drawing the lines of the panels. I can’t maintain my posture even for 10 minutes, so I have no choice but to roam around. No choice.”

色の仕事…。立ってやるしかないのだが

枠線も立って引くしかない状況。

10分同じ姿勢が無理なのでウロウロ

するしかない。しかない。 — 冨樫義博 (@Un4v5s8bgsVk9Xp) August 16, 2022

Despite a brief return to Hunter x Hunter in 2022, Togashi has once again gone on hiatus, likely due to his chronic health concerns. While he did publish the ‘D’ ending in case the worst scenario were to happen, he is still alive and well – as well as he can be. Actually, here is some good news: Togashi has been suspiciously active on social media once more, suggesting that the manga is likely to make a comeback very soon.

While no one can be sure when that comeback might be, Togashi has confirmed that chapter 401 is already finished, and it is likely a matter of time before we’re all reunited with the Phantom Troupe once again. If you’re not yet caught up with the story, I highly recommend that you head to the Shõnen Jump magazine and get your fix as soon as possible.