Is the ‘Hunter x Hunter’ manga finished? The ending, explained

Many of us believe there is a slim chance that Hunter x Hunter will ever reach its conclusion. Sadly, it seems that even the author, Yoshihiro Togashi, is a significant factor behind this belief.

Despite earning the title of one of the best Shonen of all time and nearly dethroning the Big Trio, Hunter x Hunter suffers from one fatal flaw: the lack of updates. Any HxH fan who has been actively following the story since 1998 has undoubtedly endured through hiatuses time and time again. At this point, whenever Togashi returns, we just know it’s a matter of time until the chapters cease to exist once again.

Nevertheless, the fame preceding Hunter x Hunter is so immense that fans eagerly seize the opportunity to read a new chapter or, more recently, a new ending. If you’ve come across a specific Hunter x Hunter ending and found yourself wondering what was happening, allow us to explain.

Is Hunter x Hunter ending?

via Crunchyroll

Eventually, yes, Hunter x Hunter will end, but today is not that day. However, you’ve likely come across several tweets sharing the story’s ending, but not everything is as it seems. The ending circulating online was indeed written by Togashi, but it’s just one of the possible endings if he were to pass away before concluding the series. In fact, this is only his fourth scenario and the least likely to be chosen if the story were to end abruptly.

In this scenario, Togashi introduces a new character — Jin — to the roster. She’s a young kid with an affection for fishing, and her ambition lies in never leaving her island. However, in this scenario, Jin is Gon’s granddaughter, and her parents dream that she’ll become a Hunter instead, following Gon’s footsteps. This ending will likely never be published as an official conclusion to the story.

Aside from ending ‘D,’ as he called it, Togashi also shared that there are three possible endings to the story. Ending ‘C’ has a 10% likelihood of satisfaction among fans — with the percentage increasing with endings ‘B’ and ‘A.’ As for why the author would keep endings ‘C’ and ‘D’ as options despite a high dissatisfaction percentage, he just simply explains that it is his personal preference.

So, why is Togashi suddenly publishing an alternative ending for the fans? Well, because the author has long been open regarding his health concerns. Togashi suffers from chronic back pain, that severely limits his capacity to write and draw for hours, as manga authors are often required to do. This leads the story to have several hiatuses and long breaks, postponing the story time and time again.

Regardless, the story is still expected to continue for as long as Togashi is capable of doing it — slowly, but surely. As a matter of fact, a rumored comeback is allegedly in the works so if you’re not yet caught up with the story, I highly recommend that get your fix as soon as possible.