Where to read the ‘Hunter x Hunter’ manga online

If you’re a Hunter x Hunter fan, you’ve surely heard the news: The beloved manga series is, at long last, making a comeback. The latest manga chapter was released in November 2018 before the series went on yet another extended hiatus. As any Hunter x Hunter reader knows all too well, the mangaka, Yoshihiro Togashi, tends to release chapters at very odd intervals, leaving fans craving more for years at a time. Thankfully, the wait will finally be over…for now.

The upcoming installment to the manga will be chapter 391, which will continue the Succession Contest arc. If you’re excited to jump back into the Hunter x Hunter world, you’ve come to the right place.

How to read the manga online

Image via Viz Media

As announced via Twitter, the upcoming Hunter x Hunter release will be available for purchase on Viz Media’s Shonen Jump website. Shonen Jump was created in 2002 as a U.S.-based version of the Japanese Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine and focuses on English language manga adaptations. Those wanting to start Hunter x Hunter from the very beginning can also do so via the website, since Shonen Jump recently made chapters one through 390 available digitally.

Major announcement!!! Hunter x Hunter returns Oct 23! Brand new simulpub chapters are coming to Shonen Jump! https://t.co/71vuObOtms pic.twitter.com/yFLU0POddg — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) October 11, 2022

Another great option to read Hunter x Hunter manga is Manga Plus by Shueisha, an official digital website and app owned by the Japanese publication, Shueisha. Here you can find translated versions of Weekly Shonen Jump‘s manga releases, including Hunter x Hunter, totally free of charge.

Hunter x Hunter returns with chapter 391 on Oct. 23. Make sure not to miss it.