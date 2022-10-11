The wait is finally over, ‘Hunter x Hunter’ is coming back

In a week that’s been jam-packed with fantastic shonen developments, there’s more good news still. In just under two weeks time, we’ll finally be getting new chapters of the Hunter x Hunter manga coming to Shonen Jump. And yes, they’re getting simulpubbed.

It’s been an agonizing four year wait for any sign of the continuation of Yoshihiro Togashi’s fan-favorite manga, so it was a huge delight to see Shonen Jump magazine drop the bombshell on its Twitter page that Chapter 391 of the series is on the way.

Major announcement!!! Hunter x Hunter returns Oct 23! Brand new simulpub chapters are coming to Shonen Jump! https://t.co/71vuObOtms pic.twitter.com/yFLU0POddg — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) October 11, 2022

The manga has been running since 1998, and while we knew that Togashi was in the lab this year piecing the next saga of the story together, it’s an absolute treat to discover that more Hunter x Hunter is on its way.

For the uninitiated, Hunter x Hunter follows the story of Gon Freecss, a kid who grew up believing his parents to be dead. When he learns that this may not be the case, he endeavors to become a Hunter, an elite tracker of treasure, beasts, and in some cases, other humans – and learn the truth.

The manga was adapted into an anime series that ran between 2011 and 2014, but of course, there’s no word yet if that will be picked back up once there’s a nice healthy backlog of the source material for Nippon TV to pick back up.

So, we got confirmation of an imminent Hunter x Hunter return, AND the long-awaited Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War anime kicked off in the same week. What a time to be alive.