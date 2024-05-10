Choso looking upset in season 2, episode 12 of Jujutsu Kaisen.
Does Choso die in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen?’ Answered

From antagonist to fan-favorite; this character has gone through one hell of a journey.
Rafaela Coimbra
Rafaela Coimbra
Published: May 10, 2024 07:15 am

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for chapter 259 of Jujutsu Kaisen.

It’s tough being a Jujutsu Kaisen fan. Sure, we may get exciting battles, but the price we pay for them is way too high. If you’ve been around for long enough, you’ve probably gotten used to Gege Akutami killing off characters left and right, but some losses hurt more than others.

At this point, it feels like the manga author won’t be able to rest until only Sukuna is alive. Of course, this is a testament to how incredibly powerful the King of Curses is, but seeing characters drop like flies as they attempt to defeat him in the Shinjuku Showdown Arc is becoming a bit much for some readers. Alas, while Yuji has been putting up a good fight, Sukuna still reigns supreme as he claims another victim in chapter 259.

Choso fans, it’s your turn to grieve, as he is officially dead in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. Take your time to process this; I know it’ll be hard. The news of Choso’s death has taken aback a large portion of readers, but they should know by now that nothing can protect a character from Gege’s murderous tendencies. No, not even being a fan-favorite — we’ve seen how that plays out.

How does Choso die?

Choso with his fists up in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, episode 13.
Choso is killed by Sukuna in chapter 259 of Jujutsu Kaisen, as has become customary in the series’ current arc, so to speak. Most of the characters who have shown up to fight the King of Curses have been defeated, and this time was no different. As Choso provided backup for Yuji during his confrontation with Sukuna, the villain activated Furnace, which immediately started to annihilate everything inside his domain. Needless to say, this was a dangerous situation for Yuji, but luckily, Choso didn’t hesitate to have his back.

In a tearjerking moment, Choso shields his brother from Sukuna’s flames, and consequently, he ends up disintegrated by them. His death is undoubtedly tragic, as the character reflects on his moments with Yuji, and how they didn’t get to spend enough time together. Yuji thanks him for having been there for him and watches as another person he cares about dies.

While this was a heartbreaking chapter for Choso (and Yuji) fans, at least there’s some comfort to be found in the fact that he died saving a loved one. Choso didn’t get the chance to protect his other brothers, thus, sacrificing his life for Yuji brings his story to completion. Living as a human means protecting those you love, and Choso did just that.

