The Strongest My Hero Academia Characters

For the past five seasons, My Hero Academia has provided us with an assortment of powerful heroes and villains.

In the anime, most of these characters are ranked based on their strength and contribution to their respective sides.

Of course, many fans have their own ideas as to who the strongest characters are in the series, so that list can vary depending who you’re talking to. Today, we’ll go over some of our top picks for the strongest characters in My Hero Academia so far.

Shoto Todoroki

In terms of ability, Shoto Todoroki is a force to be reckoned with. One of the few heroes and UA students to have more than one Quirk, Todoroki’s dual use of his inherited Fire and Ice Quirks make him an unpredictable opponent. Thanks to his training at UA, both Quirks have grown immensely to a level where he can deal with multiple threats for an extended period of time without breaking a sweat.

Considered to be at the top of his class in terms of combat ability, Todoroki is well on his way to becoming a top-ranked hero.

Bakugo Katsuki

Naturally gifted and powerful, Bakugo is a destructive hero who packs an explosive punch. With his Quirk, Bakugo can secrete nitroglycerin from his pores and ignite it on command; resulting in fiery explosive attacks that are hard to defend against. During his time at UA, Bakugo has learned how to master his gifts to the point that he can improvise his moves when need be.

Hot-headed and very unpredictable, Bakugo is a powerful hero who has only begun to tap into his potential.

Enji Todoroki (Endeavor)

Thanks to All Might’s retirement, Endeavor is currently the No.1 hero in the world of My Hero Academia. His Quirk, which allows him to produce and manipulate large amounts of fire, is so destructive that both villains and heroes have trembled in fear at the man’s presence.

Much like Bakugo, Endeavor is also very hot headed. And when that anger gets him to an enraged state, his powers seem to increase dramatically; making it difficult for anyone to stand their ground and face the man without something nefarious up their sleeve.

Tomura Shigaraki

Possibly one of the deadliest characters in My Hero Academia, Tomura Shigaraki’s Quirk gives him the ability to bring decay to anything he touches with his hands. Usually, Shigaraki focuses on close-quarters combat to make use of his Quirk, he’s recently started using the Quirk for long-range tactics; decaying the structures and ground around an enemy to force them into precarious situations.

Currently being groomed as the successor to receive the powers of All For One, Tomura Shigaraki is shaping up to be the deadliest villain of all time.

Kai Chisaki (Overhaul)

Introduced during the Shie Hassaikai Arc, Overhaul is an antagonist with immense power. Similar to Tomura Shigaraki, Overhaul can change the composition of any object with just a touch. However, whereas Shigaraki breaks down matter until it decays, Overhaul’s Quirk simply allows him to manipulate matter according to his will.

In addition to his Quirk, Overhaul is a cunning tactician whose planning was able to throw both the League of Villains and the heroes into disarray. By the time the heroes finally defeated Overhaul, their side was left with more than a few losses.

Gigantomachia

In terms of pure strength, Gigantomachia is certainly one of the strongest characters in the series. A giant with immense strength and durability, Gigantomachia is one of the few characters that has made it extremely difficult for heroes or villains to defeat.

For the most part, Gigantomachia is the series’ Juggernaut; plowing a path through opponents as he towers over through the streets like Godzilla. No matter what side they’re on, people know better than to get in Gigantomachia’s way.

Re-Destro

The powerhouse and former leader of the Meta Liberation Army, Re-Destro is one of the strongest villains to be introduced in Season 5. His Quirk, which allows him to grow stronger the more stressed that he is, made him incredibly difficult to defeat in his fight against Tomura Shigaraki near the end of the season. At full power, Re-Destro could take out half the city if he wanted to.

Also a cunning tactician, Re-Destro knows how to direct his followers strategically to achieve horrifying levels of success.

Dabi

One of the lead commanders in the League of Villains and now the Paranormal Liberation Front, Dabi is a villain whose power is second only to Shigaraki himself. Dabi’s Quirk to manipulate flames at will is very similar to Endeavor’s and just as powerful; with the only difference being that his blue flame may be scientifically hotter than Endeavor’s regular flames.

Mysterious and cunning in his own right, Dabi is a strong character who is just as powerful making moves in the shadows as he is in actual combat.

Nomu

A genetically modified corpse that is usually given multiple Quirks, the Nomu are easily some of the most powerful characters of the series. So far, there have been nine versions of this character and each of them have taken the heroes past their limits. However, the three most powerful Nomu have to be the Eyeless Nomu, Hood, and the USJ Nomu. All three are capable of taking on multiple Pro Heroes at once, but it’s the Hood and the USJ Nomu that have proven to be the toughest to beat.

The Eyeless Nomu had a regenerative factor that helped overpower many Pro Heroes at once while the USJ Nomu is well known for keeping up with All Might during their fight at the school and pushing the great hero past his limits. Even the Hood Nomu was almost able to overpower Endeavor and Hawks at the end of the Season 4, leaving both Heroes badly injured after barely defeating the monster.

Created by the series’ resident mad scientist, Doctor Garaki, the Nomus are an assembly line of soldiers that may have the best chance of destroying every Hero agency at the same time if given enough numbers.

Toshinori Yagi (All Might)

Once the strongest hero in the series, All Might’s Quirk–One For All–gave him immense strength and speed. Up until Season 4, All Might was the main hero that could pretty much overpower any villain with ease. His feats of strength are comparable to Goku or Saitama, which earned him fear and respect from both villains and heroes alike.

With a strong will for justice and a power that culminates the strength of its past users, All Might was and still is considered the greatest hero of all time In My Hero Academia.

All For One

One of the scariest and most villainous characters in the series, All For One has the ability to steal other people’s Quirks and use them as his own. Not only that, he can give those Quirks to someone else if he chooses; it puts him in a position of authority when it comes to building an army from scratch. It’s actually because of this ability that the Nomus are able to exhibit many different Quirks at the same time as their genetics are based on this system; allowing them to take in multiple Quirks.

All For One is also a very cunning tactician whose influence can still reach villains even while he’s sitting in a jail cell. Though he was not able to fully defeat All Might, All For One is ultimately responsible for the fatal wound in All Might’s chest and pushing the hero so far past his limits that he had to retire. We still may not know much about the different Quirks that All For One possesses, but any character able to force All Might into retirement has got to be taken seriously as one of the strongest in the My Hero Academia.

Izuku Midoriya

Despite the fact that Midoriya still has a long way to go before he fully masters the power of One For All, he easily has the potential to be the next strongest character of all time after his mentor, All Might. Provided with the same strength and speed as his teacher, Midoriya is slowly starting to understand that the power of All For One is capable of so much more.

As stated before, All For One is a culmination of power from all of it’s past users. However, the power also incorporates the past Quirks of its former wielders; which thus, provides the current user with access to all of their individual abilities. With nine former predecessors, Midoriya’s potential to use multiple Quirks gives.him an edge that All Might never had. So far, Midoriya has unlocked one extra ability–Blackwhip–and has been able to control it for a multitude of uses; it’s only a matter of time before he unlocks the rest.

What’s crazy is that Midoriya still has yet to comfortably use All For One’s power at 100 percent; which means that most of the villains he’s defeated didn’t even get a chance to see him at full power. Yet, even at half strength, Midoriya’s level of power is currently enough to strongly resemble All Might’s. With almost limitless potential, uncanny strength and a ferocious drive to save the world from evil, Midoriya is shaping up to be an even stronger hero than All Might.