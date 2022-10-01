After season five of My Hero Academia, Tomura Shigaraki is now a real threat to the heroes, especially to Deku and All Might. With the release of season six, it is finally time to see All for One’s plan come to fruition. What does he intend to do with Shigaraki leading the League of Villains? What do the heroes need to know in order to defeat them?

The anime has only begun to scratch the surface of it all, but with Shigaraki set to become the world’s greatest threat, it’s important to remember where he came from. He’s a master of destruction and has only begun to get a hold of the true strength of his power. Like All Might has trained Deku, Shigaraki was never alone in his path to being a villain. All for One has been with him every step of the way and season six will reveal just how powerful that bond has become.

Who is All for One?

Image via Crunchyroll

All for One, originally named Shigaraki, possesses the power to take Quirks for himself and make them his own. His power is the reverse of his brother Yoichi, who possesses the opposite ability — he can give power to others. However as All for One can accumulate power, One for All can only give power from generation to generation. All for One’s greatest mission is to take One for All for himself, so he has been hunting the power ever since his brother passed, thus becoming the greatest antagonist of My Hero Academia.

With the power of One for All, Shigaraki can take control as a lord over everyone. All Might has weakened One for All but his influence on others is what makes him stronger. In order to keep his influence, he formed the League of Villains and kept it running for generations. After he encountered Tenko Shimura, he knows he has the perfect successor to take over the role of leader.

Who is Tomura Shigaraki?

Image via Crunchyroll

When Shigaraki was younger, he went by the name of Tenko Shimura, a young boy who lived in the perfect nuclear family, made up of his mother, father, sister, dog, and both of his grandparents. Tenko had it all. He had big dreams of becoming a hero but his quirk had not manifested yet. However, he lived a strained family life. His grandmother, Nana Shimura, abandoned her son to go on and be a symbol of peace with the power of One for All. Her son held a lot of resentment for heroes overall and in turn abused his family. As a result, Tenko suffered from a lot of abuse despite attempting to keep a positive attitude.

Due to the abuse, Tenko’s Quirk manifested quickly and he destroyed his entire family, leaving only pieces of them behind. His mind became warped and his itch became worse. As he grew older, the skin around his face began to dry up from the scratching. Tenko found solace once he met All for One and became Tomura Shigaraki, leader of the League of Villains. He wears the hands of his family members on him and is growing in power with each season of My Hero Academia. Tomura Shigaraki is set to become the series’ biggest threat.

What is the relationship between Tomura Shigaraki and All for One?

Image via Crunchyroll

All for One and Tomura Shigaraki have a twisted mentor relationship. After “adopting” Tenko as a young boy, he renames him Tomura Shigaraki, making it seem as though they are father and son via blood. Their relationship is built on the urge to destroy and take over everything. They both believe that heroes are a curse on society and therefore must undo the hero world that has been built. All for One makes Tomura feel calmer by giving him chances to continue destroying with his Quirk, stating that his urge to scratch is actually his urge to destroy.

As motivation, All for One gifts Tomura the hands of his dead family, so they are always with him and can see his true calling. The plan is to have Tomura take over the power of All for One and make the evil plan come to fruition. Together, All for One and Tomura Shigaraki are on a mission to eliminate the hero population and acquire the power of One for All.

My Hero Academia season 6 episodes air weekly, on Saturdays, on Crunchyroll.