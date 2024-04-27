Made in Abyss Faputa
Will there be ‘Made In Abyss’ season 3?

I'm not sure my poor heart can take much more of this anime.
Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
Published: Apr 27, 2024

It’s been a little over a year since Made in Abyss season two aired, and already the faithful are growing restless.

Made in Abyss is the brainchild of the brilliant (and possibly sadistic) mangaka Akihito Tsukushi, a man who seems to have a personal vendetta against the mental well-being of his audience. The first season premiered in 2017, followed by a sequel movie, Dawn of the Deep Soul, in 2020. Then in July 2022 the second season, The Golden City of the Scorching Sun, was released, which had us collectively questioning our sanity as we watched wide-eyed children descend into the bowels of a nightmarish otherworld.

Look, I love a good story as much as the next person, but there’s a line, and Made in Abyss Depressionville vaults over it with a sadistic grin. I have lost count of the number of times I have wanted to scream “Somebody hug those kids, for the love of all that’s holy!” at my screen. But despite all the trauma,  I can’t seem to look away. The worldbuilding is just too damn good and even after two seasons, there’s still too much we don’t know about the abyss. 

Is Made in Abyss season 3 confirmed?

On January 15, 2023, it was officially announced that a sequel to The Golden City of the Scorching Sun is in the works! 

However, it looks like we might be in for a longer wait than we hoped for. You see, mangaka Akihito Tsukushi is apparently not in a rush to churn out new chapters. The man releases a measly 3-4 chapters a year. I mean, come on, Akihito, we’re dying here! At the moment, there’s just barely enough source material for a full-fledged 12-episode season. The Golden City of Scorching Sun covered up to Chapter 60 of the manga, which means season three would need to pick up from Chapter 61.

As of now, the manga hasn’t even reached Chapter 70! So, unless Akihito suddenly decides to go on a writing spree, or the anime studio pulls some serious creative liberties, we’re probably not going to see Made in Abyss season three until at least 2025, if not later.

But let’s be real, do we really want a rushed, half-baked season? I don’t know about you, but I’d rather wait for Akihito to craft a masterpiece than settle for a subpar adaptation. And it’s not like we haven’t waited before. It took a whopping five years for season two of the Made in Abyss to come out. The wait was worth it, and I have a feeling it’ll be the same for season three.

Omar is a seasoned writer specializing in all things entertainment. His approach to life and writing is the same: find the story in everything, and make sure to enjoy the ride. When not behind his keyboard, Omar is living his best life, whether that's channeling his inner superhero, trying to replicate anime recipes in his kitchen, or settling into his favorite coffee shop corner with a good book.