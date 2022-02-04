What is the watch order for ‘Made in Abyss’?

The popular manga series Made in Abyss has quickly become one of the most cherished dark-fantasy adventure series in recent years.

In the five years since the series first hit the screen, there’s been plenty of content released for fans to dive straight into its universe and there is set to be even more with a second season scheduled to launch later this year.

While we don’t have a date for this release there’s no better time to catch up on anything you missed or start watching today. Here are the best orders you can take in everything Made in Abyss has to offer.

Made in Abyss Watch Order

First airing in 2017, there isn’t a ton of content in the Made in Abyss universe available to watch right now, but this isn’t a bad thing, as it makes watching everything in order even easier!

You’ve got two options to choose from, depending on the amount of time you have available. If you’re looking to binge through a series, then here is the order you’ll want to stick to.

Made in Abyss (Season 1)

When you kick off your watch of Made in Abyss, the best place to start is with the original anime series. Season one aired back in 2017 and includes 13 episodes. This season will give you the best introduction into the world of Made in Abyss, but you can also opt to watch the first two movies in the franchise instead as they simply recap the events of this season.

Made in Abyss Movie 3: Dawn of the Deep Soul

Taking place after the original series, Dawn of the Deep Soul follows Riko and Reg as they encounter the Bondrewd while on an adventure within the Sea of Corpses. If you’ve opted to watch the films rather than the show, this will take place at the end of your watch.

Made in Abyss: Retsujitsu no Ougonkyou (Upcoming)

Made in Abyss is set to receive a second season in 2022. Right now, there isn’t a ton of information on the exact month or date this will happen. However, there is a trailer to give you a taste of what is coming to the series in season two. You can check that out above.

Movie Watch Order

If you’d prefer to save yourself some time then you can opt to watch the first two films that recap the entire first season. Here’s the order to do so.

Made in Abyss Movie 1: Journey’s Dawn

Made in Abyss Movie 2: Wandering Twilight

Made in Abyss Movie 3: Dawn of the Deep Soul

Made in Abyss: Retsujitsu no Ougonkyou (Upcoming)

This is all the content available to check out in the Made in Abyss anime universe right now ahead of the release of Made in Abyss: Retsujitsu no Ougonkyou, which is scheduled for sometime in 2022.