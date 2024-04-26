What is the ‘So I’m A Spider, So What?’ season 2 release date?

So I’m A Spider, So What? debuted in January of 2021 and became a pretty successful hit! Who could have guessed that the story of a girl reincarnated as a spider would find a home in our hearts? Nonetheless, it’s been quite a while since the first season of the isekai anime series concluded on Crunchyroll, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the announcement of a series renewal.

Recommended Videos

As silly as the plot sounds, there’s a lot more to the anime, including dark themes, raw survival action sequences, and the usual comedic bouts. The series, which was adapted from a light novel series of the same name, tells the story of a class that had its pupils killed in a mysterious explosion.

The resulting effect had our protagonist, a teenage girl, reincarnated into a new world, a world where she became a dungeon spider. Now, with the unfortunate luck the universe bestowed upon her, she realizes not all is lost. She soon discovers that she possesses special spider-based powers, and by utilizing them, she can now overcome various obstacles.

What we know about So I’m a Spider, So What? Season 2 so far

It’s been three years now since season 1 of So I’m a Spider, So What? concluded. The first season ran for two parts, each containing 12 episodes. However, three years later, and not much is known about plans for the second season. Millepensee, the animation studio that produced its first season, has also not provided any information, nor has other reliable sources. Unfortunately, we’re all still in the dark, awaiting confirmation.

However, we can find some comfort in the fact that anime programs such as this one may require some time to air. The bright side of this situation is found in the pattern observed by the first installment’s release, which took three years to air after it was announced on July 6, 2018, indicating that this is not the first time the series has experienced minor setbacks.

The anime community is also not unfamiliar with involuntary gaps. After all, even the greats like Attack On Titan are known for long gaps between seasons. Adequate preparation is necessary, and modifying anime sequences from their original sources requires effort and time, in addition to scheduling and casting concerns.

As we eagerly await news of its second release, we could do well to tap into other isekai series with reincarnation plots, including: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, Reincarnated as a Sword, Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon, and My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more