Is There A ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Season 3 Release Date On Netflix?

Harry Potter. The Magicians. My Hero Academia. We could go on, but it’s safe to say there’s no lack of stories about youngsters getting up to adventures in a fantastical school. But, even in this crowded field, Jujutsu Kaisen, stands out.

Premiering in 2020, the story focuses on high school student Yuji Itadori, who becomes cursed and must join the Tokyo Metropolitan Magic Technical College – aka Jujutsu High School.

Like many anime series, Jujutsu Kaisen has found its way to US audiences through a few streaming platforms. Season 1 can be found on both Netflix and Hulu, while season 2 remains on Crunchyroll for subscribers. But many may be wondering when the next installment can be expected.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 3

Photo via Crunchyroll

Unfortunately for fans, Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 has not been released in any capacity and there is no release date, but it was confirmed to be in production as of 2023. Judging from this lack of information, we can project that the series will come out in 2025 at the earliest on CrunchyRoll and follow on Netflix at some point afterward.

Until then, fans can relive Yuji’s story as well as view the Jujutsu Kaisen film that came out in 2021. Entitled Jujutsu Kaisen 0, the film is adapted from the manga of the same name and revolves around another sorcerer: Yuta Okkotsu.

Six years after the death of his friend, Rita Orimoto, Yuta is still dealing with the consequences. They had promised to get married one day, and after her death, her spirit clings to the young sorcerer as a protective force. The standalone story was a massive success, earning a Certified Fresh score of 98% on Rotten Tomatoes. The prequel to the series should whet the appetites of fans yearning for season 3.

According to GamesRadar, season 3 of Jujutsu Kaisen will follow the manga story of the Shibuya Incident Arc, where the rogue sorcerer Geto tries to seal the blindfolded icon, Gojo, an authority figure at Jujutsu High. Until the season comes to fruition, however, viewers will have to make do with seasons 1 and 2.

