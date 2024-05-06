Is the ‘My Hero Academia’ manga ending?

Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia manga has been going strong for years, delighting readers with one of the most emotionally charged and enjoyable superhero stories out there.

No, this series doesn’t have the most overpowered characters nor the most gruesome fights in anime or manga. What it does have, though, is heart. At its core, and despite its sometimes darker themes, My Hero Academia is a story about hope and community, which is precisely why folks gravitate toward it. Well, among other things. Horikoshi’s well-written characters, incredible character arcs, and social commentary have also helped make this one of the most popular Shonen series of today. Unfortunately, though, nothing lasts forever.

Of course, some manga and anime can run successfully for decades without people getting tired of them (One Piece is one of the best examples of this.). Most other series, however, don’t have as much story to tell, as is the case with My Hero Academia. In recent years, we’ve seen an increase in rumors and predictions about Izuku Midoriya’s story coming to a close soon, but is there any truth behind the speculation?

When will the My Hero Academia manga end?

My Hero Academia‘s final chapter has not been announced thus far, so there’s no telling exactly when the manga will end. That said, the finish line isn’t too far away. The series entered its Final Act Saga in 2021 with the Dark Hero Arc, as Kohei Horikoshi set up what would became the biggest confrontation between heroes and villains in the story. Of course, I’m talking about the Final War Arc.

Like its name indicates, this arc marks the beggining of the end for My Hero Academia, as it aimed to resolve the most significant conflicts between several characters. Now, with most of the major battles over, it likely won’t take too long for the manga to conclude. In fact, Horikoshi has affirmed several times in recent years that he plans to wrap up the series soon, but he’s clearly not willing to rush through important events. Taking this into consideration, then, and knowing the author’s usual pacing, it’s safe to say that the My Hero Academia manga may end in 2025.

Although this is understandably sad news for hardcore fans of the manga, it’s worth keeping in mind how dragging a story out too much could ruin it. Eveything has a right time to end, so it’s best to go out on a high note.

