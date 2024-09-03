The 10 longest running anime series of all time

Every anime fan knows that some series can run for a very (very) long time. Isn’t that exactly why many of us put off watching One Piece until our friends wouldn’t stop nagging us about it and threatening to end our friendship? It’s practically a rite of passage at this point.

Imagine our surprise when we discovered that there are even older and longer-running anime out there — some of which you might never have heard of. Actually, I take that back because many of them are children’s anime that we all grew up watching — and if you didn’t, you were watching the wrong channels. You might also be surprised that some titles, like Dragon Ball, are not part of the longest-running anime series of all time —simply because they aren’t comprised of a single, continuous series. Shucks.

So, if you’re even remotely curious about which anime have stood the test of time, persevering where others have faltered with barely any breaks, we’ve got you covered, as always.

10. One Piece (1999 – present)

Despite what you might have assumed from our introduction, One Piece is one of the big Shounen that did make the cut for the longest-running anime list, though not by much. Eiichiro Oda’s magnum opus was first televised in Japan in 1999, making it 25 years old this year (yes, we feel old). Aside from the occasional breaks from Toei Animation, One Piece — both the anime and the manga — has never truly stopped releasing new episodes and chapters. With over 1,100 episodes, it is one of the longest-running anime of all time.

9. Ojarumaru (1998 – present)

Ojarumaru is exactly the type of niche anime you wouldn’t normally think would be on this list — especially since it never really became popular outside of Japan. However, its family-friendly format has earned it the status of one of the longest-running anime of all time since 1998.

Despite not being widely broadcast outside of Asia, Ojarumaru remains a staple kids’ show in Japan. Created by Rin Inumaru in 1998, it is the second-longest-running anime on NHK and the ninth-longest-running anime on our list, with over 2,000 episodes.

8. Doraemon (1979 – 2005)

Anyone who grew up watching Doraemon won’t be surprised to learn that it is still one of the longest-running animated series of all time. Telling the story of Doraemon, an earless robotic cat, and Nobita, his unlucky and lazy owner, Doraemon became a huge phenomenon from the moment it first aired in 1979 — especially in Asia and Southern Europe.

While its second iteration began in 1979 and ended in 2005, the series had another adaptation that started in 2005, and if we considered it for the list, Doraemon would rank even higher. But for the sake of continuity, we’re only considering the 1979 version, which lasted for 26 years.

7. Pokémon The Series (1997 – 2023)

Pokémon is, unsurprisingly, an anime that has surpassed generation barriers for decades. Since its first episode aired 28 years ago, Pokémon has been a constant presence in our lives, with films, games, and new episodes releasing periodically.

Unlike Dragon Ball, which has gone through various iterations, studios, and series, Pokémon has steadily produced and released episodes since 1997 under the same company, with only two main series released: Pokémon The Series, which ended last year, and its sequel, Pokémon Horizons: The Series.

6. Case Closed (1994 – Present)

Also known as Detective Conan, Case Closed is another show many of us grew up watching. It follows the story of detective Shinichi Kudo, who is still solving crimes despite having his body transformed into that of a high school student. Over the years, Case Closed has become known not only for its appeal to younger audiences but also for its longevity. Its first episode aired in 1994, adapted from the manga series by Gosho Aoyama, and to this day, it continues to grace our screens with over 1,000 episodes.

5. Chibi Maruko-chan (1995 – Present)

Chibi Maruko-chan is another anime many non-Japanese viewers will have missed. Created by Momoko Sakura, this is a wholesome manga and anime that depicts the life of Momoko Sakura and her daily adventures with her family in suburban Japan in 1974. Known as a children’s series, Chibi Maruko-chan remains a beloved anime in Japan across generations, despite lacking popularity in the West. Still, it continues to air new episodes, and after 29 years, it has amassed over 1,400 episodes.

4. Ninjaboy Rantaro (1993 – Present)

Ninjaboy Rantaro, also known as Nintama Rantaro, might be unfamiliar. It’s yet another example of a show that remains incredibly popular in Japan and Asia but – shamefully – may not have even aired in most Western countries. The story follows Nintama Rantarō and his friends, who attend a school for budding ninjas. The anime, inspired by the manga by Sōbe Amako, first aired 31 years ago, in 1993.

3. Crayon Shin-chan (1992 – Present)

A far more popular title in the top 3 is Crayon Shin-chan. This anime series aired its first episode in 1992, and to this day, new episodes are still released regularly. Unlike many entries on this list, Shin-chan became quite popular in the West, with an English dub making it widely accessible across the U.S. in 2001. While this show might not be the best choice for children, Shin Nohara’s mischievous and often inappropriate behavior makes it a perfect show for a fun binge-watching session with family.

2. Soreike! Anpanman (1988 – Present)

The second longest-running anime series of all time is Soreike! Anpanman. Once again, this is the type of show that didn’t gain much momentum in the West, but across Asian countries, Anpanman remains an absolute staple for many anime fans.

The first episode aired in 1988, and the story, adapted from Takashi Yanase’s picture book series, is still airing today. Anpanman has arguably earned the title of one of the most successful and commercialized shows and characters in Asia, becoming the inspiration for many shows, including One Punch Man, and even songs like BTS’ “Anpanman.”

1. Sazae-san (1969 – Present)

The number one spot for the longest-running anime series of all time is, by a mile, Sazae-san. Following the story of Sazae Fuguta and her family, Sazae-san first aired in 1969 and has remained a steadfast presence in Japanese households every Sunday night for over 55 years(!). The series has managed to keep its beloved vintage art style, which continues to attract both old and new viewers. With over 2,500 episodes, it easily holds the record as the longest-running anime of all time.

