How To Watch Pokémon The Series In Order

Pokémon has been around for over two decades now and doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. This means that there will undoubtedly be more content hitting our screens in the coming years, especially if even more lovable Pokémon are added to the franchise’s Pokédex. But how can you watch new content if you haven’t religiously followed the series and films?

The following list includes an ideal order that you can watch the main series and films in. As for the short episode arches that Pokémon has released on the side, you can mostly watch those once you have the general idea of Pokémon itself. Without further ado, here’s the correct way to watch the Pokémon series in anticipation of Master Journeys‘ upcoming release on Netflix.

Pokémon: Indigo League (Season 1, Episodes 1-69)

Pokémon: The First Movie (Watch after Episode 69, “Legend of Surfing Pikachu”)

Pokémon: Indigo League (Season 1, Episodes 70-82)

Pokémon: Adventures in the Orange Islands (Season 2, Episodes 1-24)

Pokémon: The Movie 2000 (Watch after Episode 24, “Pikachu vs Nyarth?!”)

Pokémon: Adventures in the Orange Islands (Season 2, Episodes 25-36)

Pokémon: The Johto Journeys (Season 3, Episodes 1-38)

Pokémon 3 The Movie: Spell of the Unknown (Watch after Episode 38, “A Differently Colored Noctowl! Catch It!“)

Pokémon: The Johto Journeys (Season 3, Episodes 39-41)

Pokémon: Johto League Champions (Season 4, Episodes 1-48)

Pokémon 4Ever: Celebi – Voice of the Forest (Watch after Episode 48, “Where’s Kecleon!? Huge Chaos Created By The Invisible Pokémon!”)

Pokémon: Johto League Champions (Season 4, Episodes 49-52)

Pokémon: Master Quest (Season 5, Episodes 1-47)

Pokémon Heroes Movie (Watch after Episode 47, “Battle in the Water!”)

Pokémon: Master Quest (Season 5, Episodes 48-65)

Pokémon: Advanced (Season 6, Episodes 1-35)

Pokémon: Jirachi – Wish Maker (Watch after Episode 35, “May! The First Pokémon Contest Challenge!”)

Pokémon: Advanced (Season 6, Episodes 36-40)

Pokémon: Advanced Challenge (Season 7, Episodes 1-45)

Pokémon The Movie: Destiny Deoxys (Watch after Episode 45, “Fortree Gym! Battle in the Sky!”)

Pokémon: Advanced Challenge (Season 7, Episodes 46-52)

Pokémon: Advanced Battle (Season 8, Episodes 1-43)

Pokémon: Lucario and the Mystery of Mew (Watch after Episode 43, “Numero Uno Articuno”)

Pokémon: Advanced Battle (Season 8, Episodes 44-52)

Pokémon: Battle Frontier (Season 9, Episodes 1-38)

Pokémon Ranger and the Temple of the Sea (Watch after Episode 38, “Aipom and the King!”)

Pokémon: Battle Frontier (Season 9, Episodes 39-47)

Pokémon: Diamond and Pearl (Season 10, Episodes 1-39)

Pokémon: The Rise of Darkrai (Watch after Episode 39, “Steamboat Willies!”)

Pokémon: Diamond and Pearl (Season 10, Episodes 40-52)

Diamond and Pearl: Battle Dimension (Season 11, Episodes 1-34)

Pokémon: Giratina and the Sky Warrior (Watch after Episode 34, “The Psyduck Roadblock!”)

Diamond and Pearl: Battle Dimension (Season 11, Episodes 35-52)

Diamond and Pearl: Galactic Battles (Season 12, Episodes 1-31)

Pokémon: Arceus and the Jewel of Life (Watch after Episode 31, “Everybody Participate! Pokémon Hustle!”)

Diamond and Pearl: Galactic Battles (Season 12, Episodes 32-53)

Diamond and Pearl: Sinnoh League Victors (Season 13, Episodes 1-21)

Pokémon: Zoroark: Master of Illusions (Watch after Episode 21, “Goodbye Team Rocket! Love of Meowth!?”)

Diamond and Pearl: Sinnoh League Victors (Season 13, Episodes 22-34)

Black and White (Season 14, Episodes 1-39)

White, Victini and Zekrom and/or Black, Victini and Reshiram (Watch after Episode 39, “Fierce Fighting Don Battle!”)

Black and White (Season 14, Episodes 40-50)

Black and White: Rival Destinies (Season 15, Episodes 1-49)

Pokémon the Movie: Kyurem vs The Sword of Justice (Watch after Season 15)

Black and White: Adventures in Unova (Season 16, Episodes 1-25)

Black and White: Adventures in Unova and Beyond (Season 16 – Part II, Episodes 1-20)

Pokémon The Movie: Genesect and the Legend Awakened (Watch after Season 16)

XY (Season 17, Episodes 1-37)

Pokémon the Movie: Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction (Watch after Episode 37, “Reflection Cave! Mirror World Ash and Ash!?”)

XY (Season 17, Episodes 38-48)

XY: Kalos Quest (Season 18, Episodes 1-33)

Pokémon the Movie: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages (Watch after Episode 33, “Pikachu Becomes a Star!? Its Movie Debut!”)

XY: Kalos Quest (Episodes 34-45)

XYZ (Season 19, Episodes 1-47)

Pokémon the Movie: Volcanion and the Mechanical Marvel (Watch after Season 19)

Sun & Moon (Season 20, Episodes 1-43)

Sun & Moon: Ultra Adventures (Season 21, Episodes 1-49)

Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends (Season 22, Episodes 1-54)

Pokémon Journeys: The Series (Season 23, Episodes 1-37)

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series (Season 24, Episodes 1-Currently Airing)

Pokémon: Master Journeys just released its first part on Netflix this past month, and while it’s still airing in Japan, it’s unknown when the next part will be available in the U.S. While it can seem daunting to watch all of these episodes, movies, and seasons, there are of course filler episodes as well as the basics that almost all Pokémon fans know. Don’t let it scare you, but try to catch them all!