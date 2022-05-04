How to watch all ‘Pokémon’ movies in order

The 'Pokémon' franchise has 23 movies, which can make it hard to know when to watch all of them along with the series. We've made a simple guide to help.

One of the biggest franchises on the planet is Pokémon. From the video games to the series and classic trading card game, fans have grown up with Pokémon in so many different genres that it’s become an iconic staple in many peoples’ lives. Along with the animated series that airs in nearly 170 countries worldwide, there are also Pokémon films. With over a thousand episodes in the animated series, it can be confusing to figure out where you’re supposed to start the movies, so here’s a guide on when to watch each of the 23 movies in order.

Pokémon: The First Movie – Mewtwo Strikes Back; Watch after Ep. 67, ‘The Pi-Kahuna’ (Indigo League)

Pokémon: The Movie 2000; Watch after Ep. 105, ‘Charizard Chills’ (Orange Islands)

Pokémon 3: The Movie – Spell of the Unknown; Watch after Ep. 155, ‘The Forest Grumps’ (Johto Journeys)

Pokémon 4Ever: Celebi – Voice of the Forest; Watch after Ep. 205, ‘The Kecleon Kaper’ (Johto League Champions)

Pokémon Heroes: Latios and Latias; Watch after Ep. 255, ‘Just Add Water’ (Master Quest)

Jirachi – Wish Maker; Watch after Ep. 308, ‘Win, Lose, or Draw’ (Advanced)

Destiny Deoxys; Watch after Ep. 358, ‘Sky High Gym Battle’ (Advanced Challenge)

Lucario and the Mystery of Mew; Watch after Ep. 406, ‘A Real Cleffa Hanger’ (Advanced Battle)

Pokémon Ranger and the Temple of the Sea; Watch after Ep. 455, ‘Aipom and Circumstance’ (Battle Frontier)

The Rise of Darkrai; Watch after Ep. 503, ‘Steamboat Willies’ (Diamond and Pearl)

Giratina & the Sky Warrior; Watch after Ep. 549, ‘Arriving in Style’ (Battle Dimension)

Arceus and the Jewel of Life; Watch after Ep. 597, ‘Beating the Bustle and Hustle’ (Galactic Battles)

Zoroark – Master of Illusions; Watch after Ep. 640, ‘For the Love of Meowth’ (Sinnoh League Victors)

Black – Victini and Reshiram / White – Victini and Zekrom; Watch after Ep. 690, ‘A Fishing Connoisseur in a Fishy Competition’ (Black & White)

Kyurem Vs. the Sword of Justice; Watch after Ep. 750, ‘Unova’s Survival Crisis’ (Rival Destinies)

Genesect and the Legend Awakened; Watch after Ep. 786, ‘Capacia Island UFO’ (Adventures in Unova and Beyond)

Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction; Watch after Ep. 832, ‘Forging Forest Friendships!’ (XY)

Hoopa and the Clash of Ages; Watch after Ep. 875, ‘Rotom’s Wish!’ (Kalos Quest)

Volcanion and the Mechanical Marvel; Watch after Ep. 917, ‘A Real Icebreaker!’ (XYZ)

I Choose You!, The Power of Us, and Secrets of the Jungle; These movies take place in an alternate continuum so you may watch them at any time.