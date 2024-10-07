Will ‘Quality Assurance In Another World’ get a season 2?

The isekai sub-genre got a whole lot more fantastical with the recently concluded Quality Assurance in Another World. No one quite knew what to expect, but this newcomer anime became one of the underdogs of 2024.

Season 1 of Quality Assurance in Another World offered a unique take on the well-worn isekai formula, and the final episode left us with a massive cliffhanger, suggesting there’s more to come in this tale of unlikely heroes on a grand adventure. Now, the real question looming over the devoted fanbase and casual viewers is: “will there be second season?”

The not-so-specular, but solid reception: What does this mean for Quality Assurance in Another World season 2?

A QA debugger saves a girl from a dragon, sparking her curiosity. Together, they seek the world's true nature ✨



Quality Assurance in Another World premieres July 5 on Crunchyroll pic.twitter.com/9U1WgEgcu9 — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) July 1, 2024

If the cliffhanger didn’t do it for you, the post-finale “To Be Continued?” certainly did. However, let’s get serious for a bit. In a year that saw the release of top isekai anime such as Mushoku Tensei, Re:Zero, and That Time I Got Incarnated as a Slime, Quality Assurance in Another World was not a standout star of the 2024 isekai genre. The show did do well enough, but it wasn’t exactly making headlines for breaking streaming records or trending on social media. It was, as some might put it, a moderately successful debut.

Critics and fans alike found themselves split on the show’s peculiar premise. Newcomers thought it was refreshingly unique, while some found the humor and the whole concept a bit too niche. Nonetheless, with a rating of 6.55 on MyAnimeList, and despite other mixed reviews, there was a steady buzz among those who appreciated its originality. And while the reviews may not have been glowing across the board, the show’s loyal audience, small as it might be, is passionate. And that counts for something in the anime world. Sometimes, shows with smaller, dedicated fan bases are the ones that get renewed, simply because the love from those fans is so vocal, and that might ultimately prove as a deciding factor in its renewal.

Now, here’s where things start looking up. The anime may have been somewhat average in terms of reception, but the source material, a manga of the same name, is still chugging along, with a good amount of content yet to be adapted.

The manga has maintained a healthy following, and as it stands, Quality Assurance in Another World has more than enough story left to tell. If you have been keeping up with the manga, you’ll know that the first season barely scratched the surface. There’s plenty of untapped material, and with the right momentum, this could work in the anime’s favor.

So, is a season 2 coming?

While the creators, 100Studio and Studio Pallette, have remained silent on any news of its renewal thus far, the odds seem good for fans of Quality Assurance in Another World. It’s worth remembering that anime nowadays has a habit of bouncing back even if its initial season doesn’t break the internet. With the rise of niche markets and streaming platforms giving new life to shows with smaller viewership, it’s not uncommon for a series like this to be given another opportunity.

Thankfully, the studio involved does not appear to have a busy calendar, so we can hold out hope, and expect to see our heroes and their daunting adventures on our screens sooner than we think.

