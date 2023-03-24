With Ash out of the picture, ‘Pokémon Horizons’ looks to rewrite pocket monster history in a brand-new trailer

Well, Pokémon fans, the moment you’ve all been waiting for is finally here — Pokémon Horizons has arrived. In a surprise Twitter announcement earlier this morning, the official franchise account posted a mind-melting trailer for the new series. If you listen hard enough, you can hear millions of people squealing out in joy, all at once.

This announcement came directly on the heels of Ash and Pikachu’s final tear-jerking episode. After 25 years, that dynamic duo’s journey officially came to an end, opening up the door to new heroes altogether. Enter Liko and Roy.

Set sail for a new journey in #PokemonHorizons: The Series! 🌅



Follow Liko and Roy as they unravel the mysteries that surround them and encounter Friede, Captain Pikachu, Amethio, and others during their exciting adventures! pic.twitter.com/HO1J0nAta1 — Pokémon (@Pokemon) March 24, 2023

Apart from understanding that this new interpretation has something to do with Liko’s mysterious pendant, not much else is known about what’s sure to be an incredibly wild ride. Still, fans can’t help but share their thoughts via social media — and like always, they can barely contain their excitement.

This looks wonderful. 💞 — Sarah Natochenny (@sarahnatochenny) March 24, 2023

HORIZONS IS SUCH A GOOD NAME AAAAA — Frost Boi Me Splash (@frostsplash) March 24, 2023

I’m gonna miss ash but I’m SO HYPED FOR THIS SERIES! — SHINY CATHERINE (@shinyycatherine) March 24, 2023

For now, the commentary surrounding the trailer is surprisingly positive. In a world where everyone has an opinion, seeing a piece of media get announced that isn’t facing some sort of pushback is a breath of fresh air. Yet, there’s no denying one looming hurdle Pokémon Horizons has to sell fans on — no Ash Ketchum.

I’ll miss Ash for sure but the new protagonists look promising! I’m curious on what their goals will be pic.twitter.com/UC8J4lJtiD — Robert (@raboot_bunnie) March 24, 2023

He really was the very best, like no one ever was. Winning fans over after such a storied existence in the Pokémon space ain’t gonna be easy, and that’s sugarcoating it. Still, we think with luck and an open mind, Pokémon Horizons has a chance to not just capture pocket monsters, but also our hearts.