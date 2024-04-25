‘KonoSuba’ season 3 dub release date, confirmed

For fans of isekai anime, KonoSuba is a welcome addition to the genre’s collection. Following Kazuma Satou and his party of inadequate companions, this series is always ready to provide us with a good laugh, making it ideal for those looking for some lighthearted fun.

Since it first premiered in 2016, KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! has been making a name for itself in the comedy department, with numerous fans arguing that it rivals some of the most hilarious anime ever. It’s no surprise to see Kazuma, Aqua, Megumin, and Darkness back for a third season, as they continue their adventures in this fantastical parallel world.

Season 3 premiered on April 10, joining much-anticipated titles like Kaiju No. 8, Jobless Reincarnation, and My Hero Academia for the 2024 spring anime lineup. Instead of watching this season’s episodes as soon as they drop, though, some fans prefer to wait for the dub. These are typically made available a couple of weeks after the original episodes air in Japanese, but when exactly can KonoSuba enthusiasts watch them?

KunoSuba season 3 English dub premiere

Luckily, you can start watching KonoSuba season 3 dubbed in English right now! The season premiered its first dubbed episode on Wednesday, April 24, on Crunchyroll, and more will follow soon enough. The English episodes are expected to drop weekly, much like the Japanese ones, so don’t forget to keep an eye on Crunchyroll as the platform rolls them out.

If you laughed out loud with the previous seasons of KonoSuba, this one will surely do the trick as well. Once you finish it, though, I encourage you to dive into some other exciting isekai anime. There are so many series to explore that you’ll surely enjoy a good portion of them.

