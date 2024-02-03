From ‘My Hero Academia’ to ‘Kaiju No. 8,’ here’s every anime releasing in time to save spring 2024

The spring season of releases spans from April to June, and this year the season is packed full of exciting anime.
2024 kicked off with some exciting anime releases such as the widely acclaimed Solo Leveling adaptation, and the return of Blue Exorcist. While that alone is enough to make 2024 the biggest winner, it is the long list of anticipated spring anime releases it armed with that establishes its status as the year of our dreams.
All the anime returning this Spring
As far as television goes, spring is one of the busiest seasons of the year. Therefore, there are quite a handful of returning anime projects on the way:
- Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc (season 4) – April 2024
- Black Butler: Public School Arc (season 4) – April 2024
- The Duke of Death and his Maid, season 3 – April 2024
- Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, season 2, part 2 – April 2024
- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, season 3 – April 2024
- Sound! Euphonium, season 3 – April 2024
- The Irregular Magic at High School, season 3 – April 2024
- Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World, season 3 – April 2024
- My Hero Academia, season 7 – May 4, 2024
New anime airing in Spring 2024
Alongside all the returning anime, there are also a ton of new anime releases this Spring! Between the highly anticipated Kaiju No. 8 to lesser-known adaptations, the season’s packed with over 20 new anime:
- Kaiju No. 8 – April 2024
- Re: Monster – April 2024
- The Fable – April 2024
- Bartender: Glass of God – April 2024
- Mission: Yozakura Family – April 2024
- Tonari no Yokai-san – April 2024
- Oblivion Battery – April 2024
- Wind Breaker – April 2024
- Unnamed Memory – April 2024
- Vampire Dormitory – April 2024
- A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics – April 2024
- Girls Band Cry – April 2024
- As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I’ll use my Appraisal Skill – April 2024
- Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included – April 2024
- God’s Game We Play – April 2024
- A Condition Called Love – April 2024
- Chilling in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers –April 2024
- Tadaima, Okaeri – April 2024
- Laid-Back Camp – April 2024
- Blue Archive – April 2024
- Quality Assurance in Another World – Spring 2024
- Sand Land – Spring 2024
Upcoming anime movies
Finally, this spring will also feature some exciting anime movie releases. Here are the anime movies to expect in spring 2024:
- Detective Conan: The Million Dollar Signpost – April 12, 2024
- Blue Lock: Episode Nagi – April 19, 2024
- Trapezium – May 10, 2024
- Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture – May 2024