From ‘My Hero Academia’ to ‘Kaiju No. 8,’ here’s every anime releasing in time to save spring 2024

The spring season of releases spans from April to June, and this year the season is packed full of exciting anime.

Recommended Videos

2024 kicked off with some exciting anime releases such as the widely acclaimed Solo Leveling adaptation, and the return of Blue Exorcist. While that alone is enough to make 2024 the biggest winner, it is the long list of anticipated spring anime releases it armed with that establishes its status as the year of our dreams.

All the anime returning this Spring

As far as television goes, spring is one of the busiest seasons of the year. Therefore, there are quite a handful of returning anime projects on the way:

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc (season 4) – April 2024

Black Butler: Public School Arc (season 4) – April 2024

The Duke of Death and his Maid, season 3 – April 2024

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, season 2, part 2 – April 2024

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, season 3 – April 2024

Sound! Euphonium, season 3 – April 2024

The Irregular Magic at High School, season 3 – April 2024

Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World, season 3 – April 2024

My Hero Academia, season 7 – May 4, 2024

New anime airing in Spring 2024

Alongside all the returning anime, there are also a ton of new anime releases this Spring! Between the highly anticipated Kaiju No. 8 to lesser-known adaptations, the season’s packed with over 20 new anime:

Kaiju No. 8 – April 2024

Re: Monster – April 2024

The Fable – April 2024

Bartender: Glass of God – April 2024

Mission: Yozakura Family – April 2024

Tonari no Yokai-san – April 2024

Oblivion Battery – April 2024

Wind Breaker – April 2024

Unnamed Memory – April 2024

Vampire Dormitory – April 2024

A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics – April 2024

Girls Band Cry – April 2024

As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I’ll use my Appraisal Skill – April 2024

Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included – April 2024

God’s Game We Play – April 2024

A Condition Called Love – April 2024

Chilling in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers –April 2024

Tadaima, Okaeri – April 2024

Laid-Back Camp – April 2024

Blue Archive – April 2024

Quality Assurance in Another World – Spring 2024

Sand Land – Spring 2024

Upcoming anime movies

Finally, this spring will also feature some exciting anime movie releases. Here are the anime movies to expect in spring 2024: