Complete ‘Solo Leveling’ anime release schedule

Solo Leveling has kickstarted the Winter 2024 anime season, with numerous fans diving headfirst into its fantastical world on Jan. 6. Sung Jin-woo has already wooed the viewers with his kind, brave, and compassionate personality. But when are we seeing him again?

Weebs worldwide couldn’t contain their excitement when the popular web novel-turned-manhwa was first announced to get an anime adaptation in 2022. Solo Levelling has finally arrived on Crunchyroll after a successful two-year wait, with fans anticipating action, adventure, and entertainment-packed months ahead. The series is set in a world where hunters possessing supernatural abilities must battle terrifying monsters to save humanity from extinction.

Our hero for the journey is a notoriously weak E-rank hunter named Sung Jin-woo, who gets chosen as the sole player of a magical program called the System. This gives him a chance to level up in strength and transform any victim he kills into a devoted minion known as a shadow. With this new power, Jin-woo will rise to become humanity’s greatest hunter. But with great power, comes great responsibility.

Image via Crunchyroll

Sung Jin-woo will soon find himself in the center of an endless struggle between two incredibly strong humanoid factions—Rulers and the Monarchs. The anime will bring this story to life over the coming months. It will adapt the 13-volume web novel spanning 22 story arcs. The first season of the anime is expected to be released in two parts or “cours” in anime terms.

Here is the full release schedule of Solo Leveling on Crunchyroll.

Solo Leveling release schedule

Solo Leveling debuted on Crunchyroll to make everyone’s Saturdays better on Jan. 6, 2024. The anime adaptation is anticipated to run for 12 episodes in its first cour, with a possible total of 24 episodes in the first season. Like any other anime, Crunchyroll will release an episode of Solo Leveling every week on Saturdays. For those of you who don’t like to do the math, here is the release date of every Solo Leveling episode.

Episode 1 – “I’m Used to It”: Jan. 6, 2024

Episode 2 – “If I Had One More Chance”: Jan. 13, 2024

Episode 3 – TBD: Jan. 20, 2024

Episode 4 – TBD: Jan. 27, 2024

Episode 5 – TBD: Feb. 3, 2024

Episode 6 – TBD: Feb. 10, 2024

Episode 7 – TBD: Feb. 17, 2024

Episode 8 – TBD: Feb. 24, 2024

Episode 9 – TBD: March 2, 2024

Episode 10 – TBD: March 9, 2024

Episode 11 – TBD: March 16, 2024

Episode 12 – TBD: March 23, 2024

As for the release timings, Solo Leveling unleashes on the screen on Sundays at midnight JST / Saturdays at 9:30 am PDT. Here is when you can tune in to the new episodes according to your time zone:

Pacific Standard Time (PST) – 07:00 am Saturdays

Central Standard Time (CST) – 09:00 am Saturdays

Eastern Standard Time (EST) – 10:00 am Saturdays

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) – 03:00 pm Saturdays

Central European Time (CET) – 04:00 Pm Saturdays

Indian Standard Time (IST) – 08:30 pm Saturdays

Philippine Time (PHT) – 11:00 pm Saturdays

Japan Standard Time (JST) – 12:00 am Sundays

Australian Central Standard Time (ACST)– 12:30 am Sundays

With that being said, Solo leveling is available to watch on Crunchyroll in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and India, with subtitles available in English, Bahasa Indonesia, Bahasa Melayu, Deutsch, Español (América Latina), Español (España), Français, Italiano, Português (Brasil), Vietnamese, Russian, Arabic, and Thai. For the folks in Japan, Solo Leveling comes on Tokyo MX every Sunday at midnight.