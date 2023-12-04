10 manhwa like ‘Solo Leveling’

When the Solo Leveling anime is finally released in 2024, it’s safe to bet that the manhwa will receive a spike in readership.

The pipeline from web novel to webtoon was already well-received by fans (save for the controversial end.) Now, a Solo Leveling anime is underway, as well as an upcoming K-drama, and even an RPG video game! But when all is said and done, fans of the original manhwa will begin to crave similar stories, especially while awaiting all the Solo Leveling updates.

The God of High School

Image via Naver Webtoon

The characters in The GOH are introduced as extremely powerful from the get-go, but they go through such drastic power-ups that the manhwa is easily comparable to Solo Leveling. The manhwa follows Jin Mori as he joins the international martial arts competition for high school students, where the winner gets one wish granted.

Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint

Image via Yen Press

Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint couldn’t be more similar to Solo Leveling. The manhwa follows a weak nobody who is transported into the world of his favorite book, Three Ways to Survive the Apocalypse. His advantage as a fan of the book leads to him rapidly level up and become a powerful contender.

Return of the Disaster Class Hero

Image via Kakao

This manhwa is more of a revenge story so it could be a hit or miss for those looking for outright similarities. However, most fans of Solo Leveling are sure to enjoy the protagonist, Lee Gun’s story. As a powerful member of the 13 Saints who protect humanity, the last thing Lee Gun expected was for his fellow Saints to betray and banish him to the bottom of the tower. Now free, he is rapidly leveling up to seek his revenge.

The Lone Spellcaster

Image via WEBTOON

Just like in Solo Leveling, Park Dohyeok’s world is inhabited by monsters, though he is more interested in securing business deals than fighting them. That is, until an unfortunate encounter with a monster leads to him discovering his latent powers. With his new abilities, he has to decide if he will be a hero or not.

The Advanced Player of the Tutorial Tower

Image via WEBTOON

This manhwa shares some of the comedic elements of Solo Leveling, and is great for readers who want something a bit lighthearted. It follows Kim Hyeonu who, after being trapped in a tower full of monsters for 12 years, breaks free and sets out to find his imprisoners. Now powered up beyond imagination, he is ready to kill anyone who gets in his way.

Second Life Ranker

Image via Tapas Media

Five years after the death of his twin brother, a confusing clue leads Yeon Woo to risk finding answers from the mysterious Obelisk, a formidable tower. His journey into the Obelisk leads to him developing powers similar to Jin Woo’s, and eventually finding answers to his brother’s death.

Nano Machine

Image via WEBTOON

Nano Machine shares a lot of similarities with Solo Leveling as the protagonist, Yeo Woon, obtains his powers in a similar way to Jin Woo. When the mysterious Nano Machine is inserted into his body, he gains a powerful leveling-up ability that takes him from a weakling to a martial arts master. As a result, he rises in the ranks of the Great Heavenly Demonic Cult.

Tomb Raider King

Image via Ize Press

This manhwa follows Jooheon Suh, a tomb raider who is killed by a powerful artifact he excavates. Instead of dying, he is sent 15 years in the past and, with his knowledge from his past, sets out to become the Tomb Raider King. Both Tomb Raider King and Solo Leveling had the same artists working on them, which is sure to be a treat for fans.

The Legend of the Northern Blade

Image via Kakao Page

Jin Mu Won’s life changes forever when the death of his father causes him to become the Sect Leader of the Northern Heavenly Sect. Introduced as a frail weakling, Mu Won reveals that he is secretly a martial arts master and he only gets more powerful as he aims to destroy the oppressive Central Heavenly Alliance.

The Beginning After the End

Image via Yen Press

King Grey, a lonely and powerful ruler, gets reincarnated to the fantasy world of Dicathen as a nobody, Arthur Leywin. With his memories as a king, he can advance rapidly and become a powerful mage, rising through the ranks and gaining fame and power. The similarities between Arthur and Jin Woo’s stories are clear.