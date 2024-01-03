Where to watch ‘Solo Leveling’

Long before its premiere, Solo Leveling made waves in the anime community, predicting that it would become one of the best releases of 2024. Did they get it right, though? There’s only one way to find out.

Based on Chugong’s web novel of the same name, this anime adaptation has all the ingredients of a hit. It has an interesting premise to hook you, and enough action to keep you reeled in, with fantasy elements in the mix, of course. It also has a powerful protagonist, who despite starting as a weakling, goes through some major developments that allow him to stand his ground with even some of the strongest anime characters out there.

As we all know, strength isn’t everything, but in the world of anime, it’s an important factor, especially among Shonen fans. Thus, for all these reasons and more, people are dying to dive into Solo Leveling and see for themselves what all the fuss is about. But how can they do that? Well, for the time being, there is only one option.

Where can I watch Solo Leveling?

To watch season 1 of Solo Leveling, you must get a Crunchyroll subscription. The platform will have the anime available for streaming in various regions, namely, in Europe, Africa, The Middle East, CIS, Oceania, India, and North, Central, and South America.

Episodes will be released on Crunchyroll soon after they air in Japan, with subtitles in English, among other languages. Suppose subtitles aren’t for you, though. In that case, there’s no need to worry, because Crunchyroll already confirmed that Solo Leveling, like many other anime in its catalog, will also be getting an English dub.

Season 1 of Solo Leveling premieres on Jan. 6. Make sure to be ready when the time comes.