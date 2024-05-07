‘My Hero Academia’: Eri’s age, confirmed

While folks enjoy My Hero Academia for all kinds of different things, it’s safe to say that interesting characters are one of its best aspects. Sure, Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki usually take the spotlight, but Eri is definitely up there in terms of the most lovable characters in the series.

It’s super easy to connect to characters like Eri. She’s sweet, adorable, and frequently pulls on our heartstrings. As if none of this was enough to make her likable, Eri also has one of the best quirks in My Hero Academia, Rewind. To have a child as one of the most potentially powerful characters in the series is insanely cool, but unfortunately, it also drags Eri into a world of trouble at the hands of those who wish to take advantage of her quirk.

Despite being young, Eri has gone through more harm in life than anyone should, which not only makes us cry but also question how old she is exactly. She doesn’t seem tall enough to be a pre-teen, but considering the years of abuse, neglect, and likely malnourishment she endured, some fans have trouble deciphering Eri’s age.

How old is Eri in My Hero Academia?

When she is introduced in My Hero Academia, Eri is six years old. Her birthday is on Dec. 21, which makes her a Sagittarius, according to her character profile in Volume 19 of the manga. Although we don’t see Eri celebrate her birthday on the page, she is currently seven years old in the story. This means that she’s still too young to directly participate in the Final War, but she does manage to crontribute with her quirk indirectly.

While we don’t know if Eri will chose to become a Pro-Hero in the future, there’s no doubt that she will grow up to be a loyal and kind person, and that’s all anyone could ask for.

