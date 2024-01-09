All ‘Solo Leveling’ arcs in order

Solo Leveling was already well-known as a webtoon and novel, but now that it hit the small screen, its popularity has skyrocketed. And for good reason.

Expectations were high from the moment that the anime adaptation was announced, with fans clamoring that Solo Leveling would be one of the best releases of 2024. Thankfully, they weren’t disappointed, and neither were new fans, who have only discovered the series due to the hype surrounding the anime. From bloody fight scenes to magic and monsters, Solo Leveling has everything that it takes for an entertaining watch.

Of course, with this new wave of interest in the series, folks are bound to want to know more about it, and its story arcs in particular. As all manga and anime enthusiasts already know, most series are organized in arcs that help structure the narrative. Solo Leveling is one of such cases, so if you wish to get a better understanding of the story, you better get familiar with them.

Solo Leveling‘s story arcs

Image via A-1 Pictures

The Solo Leveling webtoon has 22 arcs, including the series’ epilogue and the Academy Arc side-story. The same cannot be said about the webnovel, however, which came to an ending with 270 chapters and 21 arcs.

Because these two are different mediums of storytelling, the same arc can be shorter in the webtoon than in the novel, or vice-versa; it simply depends on how the author chose to adapt each arc from the source material. Naturally, this means that the chapters in which an arc begins and ends may differ between the two, but the story remains mostly the same. With that said, here are all the arcs that Solo Leveling has to offer, with information about how they’re divided in the webtoon and novel.

D-Rank Dungeon Arc — webtoon chapters 1-10, novel chapters 1-7

Reawakening Arc — webtoon chapters 11-12, novel chapters 8-12

Instant Dungeon Arc — webtoon chapters 13-17, novel chapters 13-16

Dungeon & Lizards Arc — webtoon chapters 18-24, novel chapters 17-24

Dungeon & Prisoners Arc — webtoon chapters 25-34, novel chapters 25-35

Yoo Jinho Raid Party Arc — webtoon chapters 35-37, novel chapters 36-45

Job Change Arc — webtoon chapters 38-45, novel chapters 46-55

Red Gate Arc — webtoon chapters 46-55, novel chapters 56-64

Demon Castle Arc — webtoon chapters 56-61, novel chapters 65-75

Retesting Rank Arc — webtoon chapters 61-64, novel chapters 75-79

Hunters Guild Gate Arc — webtoon chapters 65-75, novel chapters 80-92

Return to Demon Castle Arc — webtoon chapters 76-89, novel chapters 93-110

Jeju Island Arc — webtoon chapters 90-107, novel chapters 111-127

Recruitment Arc — webtoon chapters 108-110, novel chapters 127-135

Ahjin Guild Arc — webtoon chapters 111-122, novel chapters 136-150

Double Dungeon Arc — webtoon chapters 123-131, novel chapters 150-164

Japan Crisis Arc — webtoon chapters 132-139, novel chapters 165-182

International Guild Conference Arc — webtoon chapters 140-149, novel chapters 183-199

Monarchs War Arc — webtoon chapters 150-166, novel chapters 200-224

Final Battle Arc — webtoon chapters 167-177, novel chapters 225-243

Epilogue Arc — webtoon chapters 178-179, novel chapters 244-270

Academy Arc — webtoon chapters 180-200

Now, whenever you feel like rereading or analyzing a particular arc of Solo Leveling, you know exactly where to start and where to finish it. What are you waiting for?